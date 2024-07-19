 Master of the game: Who’s India’s greatest sports person? - Hindustan Times
Master of the game: Who’s India’s greatest sports person?

ByChristalle Fernandes
Jul 19, 2024 09:32 AM IST

Is there a single person who defines Indian sports? Is it someone who’s lifted more trophies, lasted longer, fought harder battles or opened up a new field to dominate. Tough call, tougher debate as experts Nandan Kamath, Malay Desai, and Anjum Moudgil pick India’s ultimate GOAT

There’s nothing sports fans love more than a bit of competition. Season stats decide which football team is on top. Tennis greats are defined by their strings of titles. Cricketers have three match formats to calculate for greatness.

Neeraj Chopra’s achievements left a lasting impact on the field of javelin.
A great athlete is someone whose impact is felt beyond their medals and trophies.
Nandan Kamath’s picks for the GOAT are Neeraj Chopra and Sumit Antil.
Sumit Antil is an inspiration to para-athletes across disciplines.
A good player is someone who recognises his weaknesses, says Malay Desai.
Anjum Moudgil believes greatness is measured by a player’s ability to persevere despite setbacks.
Sakshi Malik led the protests against the then-WFI chief Brij Bhushan, a brave act for a sportsperson.
Table tennis player Sharath Kamal knows when to stop and assess his shortcomings. (GETTY IMAGES)
PV Sindhu has inspired many young girls and boys to pick up a badminton racquet. (SANJEEV VERMA/HT PHOTO)
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Master of the game: Who’s India’s greatest sports person?
