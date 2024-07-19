Master of the game: Who’s India’s greatest sports person?

Is there a single person who defines Indian sports? Is it someone who’s lifted more trophies, lasted longer, fought harder battles or opened up a new field to dominate. Tough call, tougher debate as experts Nandan Kamath, Malay Desai, and Anjum Moudgil pick India’s ultimate GOAT
There’s nothing sports fans love more than a bit of competition. Season stats decide which football team is on top. Tennis greats are defined by their strings of titles. Cricketers have three match formats to calculate for greatness.
