My sister’s keeper: Janhvi Kapoor celebrates big-sister energy
Feb 23, 2024 10:22 AM IST
What does being an elder sibling mean? For Janhvi Kapoor, three years older than sister and debutant actor Khushi Kapoor, it’s about being protective, paving the way, staying vulnerable. She opens up about firstborn superpowers, and life with Khushi Kapoor
Older siblings will agree: Firstborns are essentially the family guinea pigs. The siblings that come after have it easier: They get to stay out later, borrow clothes, take more risks, get bailed out of bad decisions, even kiss more frogs, somehow.
