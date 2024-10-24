Namaste, India: Meet the K-pop creators who go all out for their desi fans

In July this year, when every dancer on Instagram was obsessing over Tauba Tauba, one fan showed his love from far, far away. In Seoul, South Korea, K-pop singer and content creator Aoora, put his own spin on the moves. He added steps from Bollywood songs Insha Allah (2007), Sheher Ki Ladki (1996), and Yaara O Yaara Milna Humara (1996). Fans loved it. “You’re a certified Indian now,” one of them commented. “Just give him an Aadhar card already,” said another.

K-pop singer Aoora says India feels more like home than Korea now. (INSTAGRAM/@AOORA69)