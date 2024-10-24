Namaste, India: Meet the K-pop creators who go all out for their desi fans
ByChristalle Fernandes
Oct 24, 2024 08:37 PM IST
K-pop stars are wearing lehengas, dancing to Tauba Tauba, even singing in Malayalam. Just a little something for their powerful army of Indian fans
In July this year, when every dancer on Instagram was obsessing over Tauba Tauba, one fan showed his love from far, far away. In Seoul, South Korea, K-pop singer and content creator Aoora, put his own spin on the moves. He added steps from Bollywood songs Insha Allah (2007), Sheher Ki Ladki (1996), and Yaara O Yaara Milna Humara (1996). Fans loved it. “You’re a certified Indian now,” one of them commented. “Just give him an Aadhar card already,” said another.