New wave: Why relationships are about more than red, green and other flags
ByKarishma Kuenzang
Jul 19, 2024 09:14 AM IST
Red flags for toxic partners. Green for good ones. But rose, white, black, pink? Colour coding is now a swirly mess
How many flags are we supposed to look out for in people now? There’s red: Signs and behaviours that indicate that a potential partner is bad news (or at least, not right for you). So, red is bad. A green flag is a mark of good qualities (or at least those that make them attractive to you. OK, green is good. So far, so good.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.