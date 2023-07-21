Soirée, not sorry: How to host a dinner party without going crazy
Nigella Lawson won’t host fancy dinners any more. Don’t let that stop you from planning ahead and pulling off a fun, sophisticated night at home with friends
I have to say that my world tilted on its axis when I read that the original Domestic Goddess, Nigella Lawson, was giving up on hosting dinner parties. You know the kind I mean, don’t you? They featured on most of her TV shows, all twinkly fairy lights, a brilliantly laid table, and platters and platters of interesting dishes, drawn from every corner of the world.
I hope not. There is nothing quite as gratifying as going to a friend’s house and discovering that he or she has spent the day making all the dishes you love; settling down in a room scented with candles, while ambient music sets the tone; whetting your appetite with well-chosen nibbles; and then sitting down to a long, multi-course dinner that you haven’t cooked. I don’t know about you, but I would get dressed up for that!
