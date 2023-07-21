Soirée, not sorry: How to host a dinner party without going crazy

I have to say that my world tilted on its axis when I read that the original Domestic Goddess, Nigella Lawson, was giving up on hosting dinner parties. You know the kind I mean, don’t you? They featured on most of her TV shows, all twinkly fairy lights, a brilliantly laid table, and platters and platters of interesting dishes, drawn from every corner of the world. There is no point hosting a dinner party if the experience is just going to stress you out. The idea of having friends and family over is to enjoy time with your loved ones, not fret about whether the soufflés will rise or the jelly will set. (Shutterstock)

All that wealth, and the dinner scenes on HBO’s hit show Succession still were tedious, anxious affairs. Don’t let the details derail a good house party. Plan ahead and prepare to have fun too.

I hope not. There is nothing quite as gratifying as going to a friend’s house and discovering that he or she has spent the day making all the dishes you love; settling down in a room scented with candles, while ambient music sets the tone; whetting your appetite with well-chosen nibbles; and then sitting down to a long, multi-course dinner that you haven’t cooked. I don’t know about you, but I would get dressed up for that!

