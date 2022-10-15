Nostalgia with Geeta Kapoor: “I didn’t have time to date/marry. Now, I don’t have the inclination!”

Where were you career-wise?

I was already a dancer with Farah Khanji’s troupe. I wanted to be an air hostess but I opted for dance at 16 because the money it provided was needed to run my house.

Sporting a layered outfit—parallel pants, tucked-in shirt, loose jacket and boots—while on a trip abroad

What was your bank balance?

It wasn’t enough to put into a bank; it was just enough to run the house.

What was your relationship status?

When you are looking after your family, romance is not a priority.

With Farah Khan during the break of a show

Where did you live those days?

In a 1BHK rented apartment in Lokhandwala. I later managed to buy the same flat. And, in 2015, I bought the big house I always wanted to give my mother.

With Anil Kapoor and her fellow “troupers” for a show they did in the US back then

Who was your best friend?

I could confide only in my mother. She was my best friend.

Geeta during her 23rd birthday celebrations

Besides her, who were you close to in your family?

My familial equation was the best with my maternal grandparents.

What was your frame of mind?

My mind was always prioritising how to get the next job and to make more money so that I would be able to sustain the lifestyle I wanted.

With her mom, Rani, around whom Geeta says her life pivots

What was your fashion sense like?

We just had to make sure we were presentable. People said I dressed well, but I had no idea about style or brands.

Geet at the Bahamas beach in her early 20s

Your most prized possession?

My ability to dance. My mother saw it and enrolled me into dance classes.

Your dance icons?

I found Rekhaji very intriguing. Later, I was hooked on Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. But at that time we only knew of and followed Michael Jackson for dance.

Dressed for the dance Morni Baaga Ma Bole from Lamhe

One thing that you feel you should have done at 22, but didn’t?

At that time, people thought one should be married or in a relationship by the age of 22. I didn’t have the time then, and now, it’s not too late, but I don’t have the inclination. I don’t regret it.

From HT Brunch, October 15, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch