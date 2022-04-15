Nostalgia with Sharib Hashmi: “I was earning 4,000 a month, which wasn’t bad in 1998”

How would you describe your 22-year-old self?

It was a career-defining phase as I started working in the film industry as an assistant director with the film Hum Tum Pe Marte Hain, starring Govinda. We used to sing and joke around. He was surprised when he had found out that I was the son of Johar (noted film journalist, ZA Johar).

What was your dream job?

I always wanted to be an actor, but as I grew older, I realised I didn’t have the charisma of a hero. Still, I wanted to work in this industry, so I started as an assistant director.

When he recorded the title track of the TV show Chorus for Doordarshan

What was your financial situation like?

It was the beginning of my career back in 1998 and I was given ₹4,000 per month, which wasn’t that bad for that time!

What was your state of mind like at that point in your life?

I had a clear vision that I would work in the film industry, whether as an assistant director, writer, or spot boy. I just took up whatever came to me.

During his shoot days as an assistant director, with his team members

What was your most prized possession?

A transparent red, heart-shaped pendant I wore everyday, which slipped and broke.

What was your fashion sense like?

It was simple: Shirts I never tucked in and jeans. I avoided flashy stuff and wore neutral colours.

With my fellow assistant directors of Hum Tum Pe Marte Hain

Any romance in the air?

I didn’t have a romantic life as I had just started working and didn’t have time to devote to anything else.

Did you ever do anything filmy?

I used to like a girl and found out she was going to the nearby theatre to watch Titanic. So, I followed her there though she didn’t know I was there. I was a harmless stalker.

Sharib dancing at a party

What adorned the walls of your room?

I never hung anything on my walls, but I was a huge Amir Khan fan. I used to collect his pictures ever since I saw Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak as a child.

On the sets of Hum Saath Saath Hain with Sooraj Barjatya, director Nabh Kumar Raju and the direction team

Any role models?

I wouldn’t call him a role model, but since I saw the movie Ek Dooje Ke Liye, I admired Kamal Haasan sir and his work. He’s an all-rounder. I admired Dharmendra sir too.

Sharib with his close friend Javed

Any celebrity crushes?

Raveena Tandon and Divya Bharati!

If you had the chance to rewind and change one thing, what would it be?

I would have changed my decision from being an assistant director to starting off my career as an actor a little earlier.

