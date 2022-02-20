Nostalgia with Suresh Wadkar: “I had to sell my bike after my father threatened to drop it from the terrace”
At what stage of your career were you at when you were 22?
I had already recorded my first film song. I won the Madan Mohan award at the Sur Singaar Sansad competiton judged by many eminent composers when I was 20. Ravindra Jain was one of the judges and he said he would introduce me to the world of playback singing. So, I sang his composition Sona Kare Jhilmil Jhilmil Vrishti Pade Tapur Tupur in the film Paheli produced by the Rajshris.
What was your fashion sense then?
I was a fan of Kakaji (Rajesh Khanna) and Jeetendraji. So, I would get similar outfits tailored—kurta-shirts with broad belts, and the white shoes too. I would buy film tickets for my tailor and tell him to watch Jeetuji’s big-collar shirts etc for reference.
Had you experienced love by that age?
Ho toh gaya tha. I had fallen in love but it fizzled out. Later, I had a love marriage with my wife, Padma.
What was your frame of mind?
I was happy, I was getting a lot of work.
What was your focus in life then?
I had been training in classical and light classical music since I was four years old. My ambition was to become a renowned classical singer.
Who all were in your family?
I have a brother and four sisters. I was brought up by my guruji, Acharya Jialal Vasant, and lived with him while I learnt singing. So, I consider his three daughters as my sisters too.
What were your fitness levels?
My father was a wrestler, so I have also wrestled at akhadas. I would also frequent the Talwalkar gym.
What was your most precious possession?
A Rajdoot motorcycle. But I had to sell it off after I was injured in an accident, when my father threatened to drop it from the terrace if I didn’t sell it off!
Would you like to be 22 again? What would you do differently?
Yes! When I see youngsters today, I wish I could have done some of the things they do. But zamana alag tha. Then, girlfriends were kept secret; we had to report for recordings or rehearsals at 9am; now everyone stays up till late and the day starts at 4pm!
From HT Brunch, February 20, 2022
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch