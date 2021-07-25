Ranveer Allahbadia: How to get followers on Clubhouse organically

Clubhouse rules

Being a podcaster, I want to increase my following on Clubhouse — any tips on doing that organically?

—Sanjay V, Via email

If you want to organically increase your Clubhouse following, keep bouncing between rooms. Don’t stay in one room for too long unless you’re really enjoying it. Clubhouse gets warmed up quick but rooms pick up pace with time. It’s better to join a room late but it also comes with the disadvantage that you don’t get to grasp the whole discussion or speak out much. I believe adding value to people on the platform will always help you grow organically.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

