Let’s start the foodie component of your weekend with three quiz questions. One: Name a popular dish that is usually much better at fast-food places than at expensive restaurants. Two: Which Gujarati vegetable are you most likely to consume when you eat out? And three: What does all of this have to do with “the global ubiquity of a giant chain of restaurants hosted by a creepy clown”?

How come cheap fast-food chains serve better fries that gourmet restaurants? (SHUTTERSTOCK)