Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Bukhara’s hands-on success

Bukhara, which will begin celebrating its 45th anniversary this weekend, is now the most famous Indian restaurant in the world. Nearly every US President since Bill Clinton has eaten Bukhara’s food. Clinton called it “a meal of a lifetime” (He ate a lot.) So have many British Prime Ministers, including Tony Blair, who praised the kababs. Bukhara claims that even Prince Philip, hardly my idea of a global gourmet, liked the murg malai tikka.

The signature Dal Bukhara is the most copied restaurant-style dal in the world. (ITC Maurya)