Rude Health by Vir Sanghvi: A case of myth direction

Show me a doctor who is not confused about nutrition and I will show you a doctor who has not kept up with research. Though nutritionists like to claim that basic nutritional advice does not change from year to year, the truth is that each week brings new studies, new research and new health warnings. Nor do all the studies agree with each other. Often they are contradictory and further confuse lay people.

Nutrition experts are now acknowledging that breakfast is not the most important meal of the day. (PHOTOS: SHUTTERSTOCK)