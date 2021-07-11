“Snore, yes. Sleepwalk? No reports so far,” says Jim Sarbh

Is your pet Mimi a tomcat, I ask Jim Sarbh.

“What do you think?” the actor quips rhetorically.

Jim’s sense of humour reminds me of Jim Carrey, but rather than physical energy, he radiates coiled-up vitality that’s ready to spring like his feline companion. Ask him if he needs a wife besides a cat for a companion and he says, “No plans as of now.”

Quirky? The word irks him. For alongside his rapier-sharp witticisms, Jim is a notable actor on Mumbai’s English stage as well as in films such as Neerja (2016), Padmaavat and Sanju (2018). Jim is travelling to attend a wedding soon, and, on his return, he says in his rather anglicised accent, “People are going to be out of the gates and asking for dates.” The actor will distribute his time between Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, the next season of Made in Heaven and Rocket Boy in which he plays the renowned nuclear physicist, Homi Bhabha.

List three things nobody knows about you.

1. I don’t like celery at all.

2. I find crape myrtles beautiful.

3. I have broken five bones in my body.

Do you like watching TV in the bedroom?

I do not have a TV in the bedroom. But I do fall asleep on the couch watching stuff. Most recently: John Wick 3 and Sharp Objects.

Who do you think has bedroom eyes?

Cats.

What do you read in bed?

My Family and Other Animals by Gerald Durrell.

A bedtime habit you can’t break.

Getting into bed when I’m passing out.

The coolest thing about being an actor?

Doing things, between action and cut, without real consequences.

What do you wear to bed?

Why would you wear clothes to bed?

Bedside stories

The last thing you do before going to bed?

Brush teeth? Drink Water? Fall?

Who is your 2 am friend?

Craig Newman.

What do you do when you are not getting sleep?

Watch something incredibly rewatchable — most often The Office, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and 30 Rock.

Do you snore or sleep walk?

Snore: yes. Sleep walk: no reports so far.

This or that?

Drums or tabla?

Drums – I don’t listen to enough music that uses the tabla.

Dancing or making others dance?

I love dancing but I don’t do steps, so I quite enjoy other people who can dance really well.

Period or futuristic films?

Futuristic films. Science fiction is fascinating in its world building and examination of how certain trends may play out. They are harder to make.

Hiking or biking?

Hiking. I love walking around new cities.

