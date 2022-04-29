Social Media Star of The Week: #BeTheButterfly campaign

Though it was an International Women’s Day initiative, the Butterfly Effect, better known as the #BeTheButterfly campaign on social media platforms by Deloitte, is still a much-used hashtag and much-discussed topic, thanks to the easy steps they have listed out to #BreakTheBias.

Allyship matters

In an attempt to bridge the gap between genders at work and in society in general, the global multinational started the campaign asking people to commit to small acts of allyship, one correction at a time, including basic things like thinking about the language we use.

Support women-owned businesses (Deloitte)

Deriving its name from the compounding effect of small actions (the Butterfly Effect), the global giants urged followers on social media to be mindful of simple things to establish gender equality.

The 12 steps are

1. Challenge gender roles at work.

2. Support women-owned businesses.

3. Be a mentor to a woman or girl–or both.

4. Refer to trans women as women.

If you see a woman trying to get her voice heard in a meeting, ask her opinion (Deloitte)

5. If you see a woman trying to get her voice heard in a meeting, ask her opinion.

6. Don’t talk about working mothers, talk about working parents.

7. Refer to women’s sport as simply sport.

8. Read books to children—and try swapping the genders.

9. Go to watch films directed by women.

10. Gender balance your bookshelves. Ask yourself, “How much of what you read, watch or play was made by women?”

11. Don’t call grown women ‘girls’.

12. Paternity leave. Encourage it. Normalise it.

Mohinish Sinha, Partner and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leader, Deloitte India

It’s in the little things

You can’t truly move ahead unless everyone is on board. “Allyship that has been internalised by everyone and not just enforced is the way to do that. With this campaign, we’re telling people that any act, no matter the magnitude, moves the needle and makes a tangible impact that matters,” says Mohinish Sinha, Partner and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leader, Deloitte India.

Lasting change is a process. But it is progress as long as you stick to it, practice it and make it a habit.

