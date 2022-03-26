Social Media Star of The Week: Samantha Prabhu

Recently, when actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture of herself on social media, dressed in a stunning black and emerald green, floor-length Gauri and Nainika outfit that she wore for the Critics Choice Film Awards in Mumbai, there was a flood of comments from self-styled critics—actually, trolls. Some Telugu tabloids even went as far as to suggest that her dress sense is based on the fact that she is divorced—which, in India, apparently makes a woman a hussy.

Samantha obviously had had enough, so she posted a Story on Instagram about the hate she received.

Hitting back

In the Story, Samatha wrote: “As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone and the list goes on and on. Making snap judgements about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do.”

Samantha’s note

The Family Man actress continued, “Now that we’re in the year 2022, can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines & necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves?”

Fair game

Last year TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh and VJ Anusha Dandekar were both asked to “wear a bra” when they shared pictures and videos of themselves online. More recently, actress Neena Gupta posted a video in which she said: “I wanted to post this because there are people who believe that those who wear sexy clothes like I am wearing right now are useless.”

In 2016, Amitabh Bachchan (top) penned an open letter to his granddaughters, telling them “that the length of your skirt is not a measure of your character.” Neena Gupta

While Samantha did not give HT Brunch a comment for this story, we hope that she continues to speak up and speak out.

From HT Brunch, March 27, 2022

