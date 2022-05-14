Social Media Star of The Week: Udita Pal

When 26-year-old Udita Pal’s father sent her a suitable boy’s profile, Udita did what any good start-up founder would do. She asked for his credentials and tried to hire him.

Her father then sent her a series of text messages which she posted to Twitter with the caption “What getting disowned from father looks like.” It went viral and had the internet in splits. So, what made her want to hire the guy? “He was polite, sweet, from an excellent educational background, worked in companies relevant to the field I was hiring from; for a second, I forgot which site I was at, and ended up talking about hiring,” says Udita.

Udita’s texts with her dad

Viral edge

Udita didn’t expect this to blow up the way that it did, and is now learning how to deal with trolls. “Everyone has a different opinion about it and is snatching the narrative away from me, making random stories, from calling me a terrible daughter for not replying to my father to being an arrogant woman who thought a man was beneath her, which isn’t true,” she muses.

Family first

What about her family? “I called my dad and told him; he was mad at me, but when he read the comments with people complimenting him, he called and said, ’you own up to what you did, but never post something like this online again.’ My brother and mother had a good laugh!”

Udita has been keeping the world updated after going viral

For now, Udita is comfortable taking things slow. “I’m sure I want to get married, but I need to figure out who will be suitable for me and how I can be a great partner to them. And no, I didn’t join the matrimonial site to hire people!”

Who should be the next HT Brunch Social Media Star Of The Week? Nominate using the hashtag #BrunchSocialMediaStarOTW or email htbrunch@hindustantimes.com

Follow @modwel Instagram and @UrveeM on Twitter

From HT Brunch, May 14, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch