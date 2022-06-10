Social Media Star of The Week: Usha Jey

In 2019, Usha Jey, a choreographer, movement director and dancer with Tamil roots currently based in Paris, got the idea to bring together the two cultures close to her heart as a representation of her own life. She did it the only way she knew how—by combining hip-hop, a dance form she’s been learning for a decade, and Bharatanatyam, which she picked up five years ago as a means of being connected to her culture. And so, #hybridbharatham was born.

Fair gain

About two weeks ago, Usha, now 25, woke up to find artistes from France, India and the US sharing her Reels, the fifth in her #hybridbharatham dance video series on Instagram. The viral video feature two more dancers, sisters Mithuja and Janusha, from Switzerland.

“Words are powerful and when you get compliments from people who inspire you, it can boost you,” says Usha, who gained more than 50k followers on Instagram. The Reels got 4 million views.

“I remember doing the first episode’s choreography in one night. I felt inspired and I loved looking for the right balance between these two dance forms that I love, learn and respect. My aim is to keep the essence of each dance and create something that does justice to who I am,” Usha explains.

The viral dance Reels got 4 million views (@signature.ch)

Traditional triumph

Was she hesitant, given that classical dance forms are perhaps too conventional for fusion efforts?

“I understand the conservative point of view. The interpretation people can have is based on their own story and background, so I respect every opinion. At the same time, I know my intentions are right and I’m true to myself. I’m myself a mix of multiple cultures, and art for me is about exploring to find who you are and then expressing it. I try my best to find the right balance and not hurt people’s feelings,” she smiles.

Who should be the next HT Brunch Social Media Star Of The Week? Nominate using the hashtag #BrunchSocialMediaStarOTW or email htbrunch@hindustantimes.com

Follow @Kkuenzang on Instagram and Twitter

From HT Brunch, June 11, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch