Sohrab Khushrushahi: The length and breadth of things

PILATES PLANS

Q How effective is pilates for weight loss?

—Sylvia, via Email

All forms of movement are good and equally effective. What matters is the effort you put in and whether you do it consistently. Pilates is a great option that will keep you coming back for more. But do yourself a favour and stop focussing on the scale so much. Enjoy what your body can do and celebrate yourself every single day. At the end of the day, the process matters. You get that right and the results will follow.

DOES HEIGHT MATTER?

Q Are there any exercises that can increase my height? I’m 25 years old now.

—Anniruddha, Mumbai

Unfortunately, the answer is, no. You can’t really increase height after 25. All you can do is work on getting fitter every single day and control the controllables. Also, love your body and enjoy what you’ve been blessed with.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, June 18, 2022

