Sorry, but that’s not good enough: How to deal with an insincere apology

Being wronged is bad enough. Hearing a half-baked apology is worse. Why be the bigger person, when you can be the same dignified size? Experts offer help with responding to a non-apology, holding people accountable, and telling someone what they did was not actually OK.

Adam Levine apologised insincerely for hitting on another woman while his wife, Behati Prinsloo, was pregnant. (Shutterstock)