 Sorry, but that’s not good enough: How to deal with an insincere apology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Sorry, but that’s not good enough: How to deal with an insincere apology

Sorry, but that’s not good enough: How to deal with an insincere apology

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Mar 15, 2024 09:40 AM IST

Sorry seems to be the hardest word. For those doing the apologising, at least. here’s how to deal with a gesture that’s less than sincere

Being wronged is bad enough. Hearing a half-baked apology is worse. Why be the bigger person, when you can be the same dignified size? Experts offer help with responding to a non-apology, holding people accountable, and telling someone what they did was not actually OK.

Adam Levine apologised insincerely for hitting on another woman while his wife, Behati Prinsloo, was pregnant. (Shutterstock)
Adam Levine apologised insincerely for hitting on another woman while his wife, Behati Prinsloo, was pregnant. (Shutterstock)
Kim Kardashian made a comment about hard work in 2022. It reeked of privilege. Her apology defended it. Making things worse (Shutterstock)
Kim Kardashian made a comment about hard work in 2022. It reeked of privilege. Her apology defended it. Making things worse (Shutterstock)
Lizzo’s apology for using the word spaz in a song appeared on Instagram in less than 48 hours.
Lizzo’s apology for using the word spaz in a song appeared on Instagram in less than 48 hours.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On