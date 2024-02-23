Spectator by Seema Goswami: It’s a blooming miracle

What does spring mean to you? I ask because it means so many different things to different people. For me, the first association that pops up is ‘spring cleaning’, as in getting the house spruced up after the months spent hibernating in winter. So, curtains are washed and hung up, lightweight durries are put in place of heavy-duty carpets, razais are packed away and cool dohars placed on the bed, radiators are put in storage while the ACs are serviced, and so on.

Spring marks the time for winter feet to undergo the rigours of a pedicure after months spent encased in boots. (Adobe Stock)