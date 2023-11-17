Spectator by Seema Goswami: Reduce, reuse, rewind

One of my favourite things to do when I am travelling abroad is to go grocery shopping in the local markets and supermarkets. Nothing tells you as much about a place as finding out what the locals like to eat, drink and buy (and as a bonus, you get to sample the wares once you get back home). Air travel used to be a special treat; everyone largely used trains to get around both for work and play. (Adobe stock)

Shopping for fruits and vegetables meant taking your own jhola along. (Adobe stock)

And every time I do so, I am reminded of my childhood, when going out shopping for fruits and vegetables meant taking your own jhola along. In our household, we used a big circular wicker basket which I would hang jauntily from my left arm as I left the house (once it was full, it was up to my mom to carry it back home). I guess in those days we had no option but to be environmentally conscious when we did our weekly shop. Plastic was a long way away from taking over the world, and all receptacles for shopping were ecofriendly and reusable (and boy, did we get some use out of that wicker basket!).

Nearly everyone now carries a cloth or jute tote bag on grocery runs. (Balenciaga)

Even our carbon emissions were minimal in those days. Air travel was a special treat unless you were super rich; everyone else used trains to get around both for work and play. Most families considered themselves lucky if they had one car, and even that was rarely in daily use. Air-conditioning was far from being the norm; most of us managed with fans, though if you lived in Delhi or Rajasthan you indulged yourself with a desert cooler during the summer. Our fruit and vegetables were grown locally; there was no tradition of bingeing on kiwis flown in from New Zealand or asparagus sourced from Peru. And you certainly did not eat anything that was not in season.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!