Spectator by Seema Goswami: Something in the air

As surely as summer follows spring, Diwali comes calling soon after the Goddess Durga has gone back to her home in the hills after celebrating Pujo. But even if you don’t monitor the calendar too closely, it is easy to tell when the festive season is upon us. The signs are all around, even if you aren’t really looking out for them. Hints of the festive season are everywhere. Like the gift hampers that have started flooding the markets. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

In my case, the first hint arrives from Mother Nature herself. The two Shiuli plants on my balcony start budding and in a matter of days, tiny white flowers with an orange centre begin appearing. They bloom during the night, bringing the most amazing fragrance with them. And the next day, the floor is covered with the blossoms that fell overnight, creating a white, perfumed carpet to greet you as you wake in the morning.

But there are some signs of the approaching festive season that are far more universal. Let’s count just some of them.

- Everyone who serves you in some way tends to get even more solicitous around this time. The doorman of the hotel you visit opens your car door with an extra flourish; your hairstylist spends more time on your blow dry than ever before; the employees in your office can’t do enough for you; and your staff at home is suddenly full of smiles and good cheer. Is it just the festive spirit that is improving their mood? Or is it the thought of Puja and Diwali bonuses? An ignoble thought, perhaps. But we have all had them, haven’t we?

Traffic increases exponentially too, with everyone out celebrating or delivering gifts. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

- No matter where in the country you live, the traffic suddenly increases exponentially during this time of the year. It could be that everyone is out celebrating with friends and family. And those that aren’t are busy delivering gifts to their near and dear ones. Add all those couriers schlepping across town to deliver corporate gifts and you have got a right royal traffic jam on your hands — no matter what time of day or night you venture out.

- Markets begin to look like something out of a fairy tale with twinkling lights as far as the eye can see. The clothes on the racks get more glittery and sparkly. Gifting hampers tend to get far more elaborate. And mithai boxes start cropping up in the most unexpected of places.

- Your email inbox starts to look like a roll call of famous and expensive brands as anyone who has access to your details (which is everyone, basically) starts sending you promotional material, offering you ‘special festive season’ discounts on everything from luggage to furniture to shoes to baby care.

Even if you are a bit of curmudgeon like me, who abhors the commercial aspect that has overtaken every festival of late, it’s hard not to get just a little bit excited about the festivities in store. So, here’s wishing happy holidays to all of you out there. May your lives be filled with light and love.

From HT Brunch, October 04, 2025

