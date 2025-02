It happens quietly, often in the middle of the night. A post goes up on a neighbourhood resale group on Facebook—a sleek espresso machine, barely used, is listed for a fraction of its original price. Within minutes, the comments pile up: “Interested!” “Next in line.” “DM’d you!” By sunrise, the machine has a new owner, no haggling, no middleman, no storefront.

Most home renovation happens over summer, which makes it a good time to score appliances and furniture. (ADOBE STOCK)