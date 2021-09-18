Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Electronic cars for the city

At ₹12 lakh, the Tata Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car you can buy. There’s a cheaper, lower powered version at ₹9.75 lakh too, but this ‘Xpress-T’ model is for commercial operators only. Before we get into the car, let’s put the price in perspective.

In absolute terms, the Tigor EV, which costs twice as much as its petrol counterpart, looks ridiculously expensive. But in EV terms, it’s not exorbitant because around 60 per cent of the cost of any EV goes just into the battery pack. And then when you look at it in relation to other EVs, it’s downright cheap. The Tigor EV is a good ₹2 lakh cheaper than the next cheapest electric car, which is its own stable mate, the Nexon EV. The question is, does that saving come with compromises? Is the Tigor EV good enough to be an everyday city car or does the lower price mean lower performance?

It’s all there

Let’s start with the specs first. The Tigor EV gets the latest high-voltage 350V Ziptron EV architecture which the very successful Nexon uses, has a 26kWh battery pack that gives a range of 306km and is powered by a 75hp electric motor. Decoding these numbers into plain English or to put it simply, the Tigor EV has the hardware to pass muster as mainstream electric car.

There are two things to worry about when driving an electric car: charging time and range. So, let’s get those bits out of the way first. If you have access to one of the fast chargers mushrooming everywhere, the Tigor EV’s battery can go from 0-80 per cent charge in 65 minutes with a 25kW DC charger. What owners will probably find more convenient is plugging into a standard 15A plug, which will take a snail-like eight hours and 45 minutes to top the battery pack to 80 per cent. Though the 15A plug is much slower, it’s in a way more convenient because charging can be done at home, so in practical terms, an overnight charge when you’re sleeping, will top up the battery to a 100 per cent and you’re good to go the next day. But how far can you go?

The Tigor EV’s battery can go from 0-80 per cent charge in 65 minutes with a 25kW DC charger

That brings us to the thorny subject of range because what companies claim and what you get in the real world are completely different. In ideal test conditions, Tata Motors claims a range of 306km but in not so ideal conditions (which is essentially any trip on Indian roads), don’t expect much more than 180-190km. Clearly, this isn’t good enough for weekend getaways unless you’re up for hunting for fast chargers that are few and far between outside city limits. For city use, there are no such worries because you have enough range for a couple of days running without a charge. Besides, you’re never far from a plug and 95 per cent of EV owners will find an overnight charge at home the most convenient way of topping up the battery.

Doing the job

Now that we established that range or charging is not an issue, let’s get down to driving.

The first thing you notice is how quiet the Tigor EV is. Yes, all electric cars are quiet, but this one is particularly noiseless. There’s not even a hum from the motor, the road noise too is minimal and it’s this amazing level of refinement that makes the Tigor EV feel like a more expensive car.

Performance however is not electrifying like we have come to expect from more expensive EVs. That initial kick from an electric motor’s instant torque is missing and acceleration is flat and very sedate. The normal Drive mode is good only if you’re keeping pace with city traffic. If you want to hurry or even overtake, you’ll have to shift to Sport mode, where the system makes full use of all the power and torque to give you acceleration that’s peppy.

The compact dimensions are great in the city, the steering is nice and light and it’s decently equipped. No, it’s not the firecracker it could have been, so if you have the money, the more entertaining Nexon EV is worth the stretch. But if you’re on a strict budget and must have an EV, the Tigor EV will do the job without a fuss. And without a sound.

From HT Brunch, September 19, 2021

