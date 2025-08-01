The Brunch round-up for August 02: The week and how it made us feel

Shouting ‘Statue’. How many Taylor Swifts is too many Taylor Swifts? Madame Tussauds is guessing: 22. They’ve added a record 13 new wax figures of her to their existing nine, to mark the Eras tour. They’ve set them up across the world. The closest to us: Hong Kong. Go worship. Madame Tussauds has added 13 new wax figures of Taylor Swift to their existing nine. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Jenna Ortega says grown men get abusive if she doesn’t respond to them in public. Eww! (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Scowling at fans. Jenna Ortega (Wednesday from the Netflix show) says she now hates it when people call out her name in public. Because it’s mostly grown men doing it, calling her a “c*nt wh*re” if she doesn’t stop for them. Paparazzi were bad enough, now this. Do better, men!

Nathan Fillion’s hometown, Edmonton, has dedicated a monument to the actor. (INSTAGRAM/@VIVIDPRINT)

On rhyme patrol. In another episode of Canada Wins, Nathan Fillion’s hometown, Edmonton, has dedicated a monument to the actor. The Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion (painted vermilion) is where tired shoppers can put their feet up and give thanks to the actor and his absurd Superman haircut. We, meanwhile, are trying to erase Mughal street names...

Men are doxxing women who speak out about past partners on the Tea app. Ugh. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Brewing it bitter. An app called Tea allows American women to warn each other about men in their city. So, of course, men there are now doxxing the women who speak out. No, there isn’t one for India yet. But ladies, stay old-school with the warnings. Reach out to women privately. Let. Them. Know.

Every time YouTuber Trisha Paytas gives birth, a celebrity dies. Something’s sus. (INSTAGRAM/@TRISHAPAYTAS)

Delivering the news. YouTuber Trisha Paytas has some explaining to do. Every time she gives birth, a celebrity dies. She was in labour just hours before Queen Elizabeth passed. Her next baby came as Pope Francis departed. And just as her third was born, news of Ozzy Osbourne’s death broke. Coincidence, obvs. But what an unhinged theory!

Astronomer has signed on Chris Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow as a temp spokesperson. Bravo!

In Goop’s thrall. Our fav reaction to the Coldplay affair reveal? Chris Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow signing on as temp spokesperson to talk about the former CEO’s company Astronomer. Way to lean into the fracas, guys. And a PR masterstroke. Now, if they could get Dakota Johnson too…

No matter what Sacha Baron Cohen does, most people remember him as Borat in the 2006 movie. (INSTAGRAM/@SACHABARONCOHEN)

Looking twice. No matter what Sacha Baron Cohen does, most people still remember him in and as Borat (2006). Might his shredded, post-divorce glow-up change that? OK, it’s for his role as Mephisto in the Marvel movie, Ironheart. BTW, we still remember the rape and sexual assault allegations, Mr Not Very Nice.

Singer Harry Styles’s brand Pleasing has an adult-toy range now. That’s a smooth finish. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Basking in the afterglow. Harry Styles, singer, style icon, and frequent visitor to our daydreams, is pleased with himself. Now, we can be, too. Pleasing, his brand, has an adult-toy range that includes lube and a double-sided vibrator. When you start with Watermelon Sugar, this is how you finish. Slow clap.

From HT Brunch, August 02, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch