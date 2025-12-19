The Brunch round-up for December 20: The week and how it made us feel
This week, we’re gawking at Jungkook and Christmas trees, while lusting over hobbies and judging 2025
Gilt tripped. We scrambled, with other BTS Army members, to see Jungkook’s Golden: The Moments exhibition in Mumbai. We took in the unreleased photos of the group’s golden maknae. We gawked at his best stage outfits. But wait. Why see only photos? When is Hybe bringing him, and BTS, to India? They can take all our money.
Branching out. It wasn’t enough that Millennials were identified by their devotion to ankle socks. Now, sitting in the dark, staring at your Christmas tree, is being seen as a Millennial trait too. Is it because that generation watched Home Alone as kids? Or because they grew up in a time when Christmas didn’t bankrupt the household?
Checking reality. This year has felt so surreal. The word of the year is a number — 6-7 — and it has no real meaning. Even Pantone is trolling us with Cloud Dancer (white, basically) as Colour of the Year. Time’s Person of the Year? The Architects of AI. Was 2025 was directed by the Duffer Brothers? Or David Lynch?
Lugging passion. Run clubs. Knitting circles. Journalling parties. Mahjong meet-ups. Looks like we made our hobby our entire personality this year. The TikTok kids have taken it a step further. They’re stepping out with “analogue bags”, or tote bags packed with crossword puzzle books, embroidery sets, scrapbooks and art supplies. What’s next, adding “professional hobbyist” to your resume?
Nimble fingered. London’s famous pickpocket hunter, Diego Galdino, is an IRL superhero. He’s given up his day job to hunt down thieves and sexual predators on the prowl. He even has a team to help him spot sus behaviour, which they name and shame on Insta (@PickpocketLondon). This deserves its own show. Don’t sleep on this, @Marvel.
Bottoming out. Our new favourite makeup trend isn’t a colour, a technique or a look. It’s everyone showing off how many products they actually finished. Lipgloss tubes wiped clean, empty sunscreen bottles, lipsticks whittled down to stumps, hollowed-out moisturiser tubs. That’s the full-and-final energy we’re taking into 2026.
Debugging dating. We’re done swiping, ghosting, breadcrumbing, and whatever cursed dating trend drops next. Even the people who built the apps are over it. Hinge founder Justin McLeod has quit to launch Overtone, which outsources the matchmaking and the “getting-to-know-you” part to bots. Will it fix dating, or hand Black Mirror a fresh season? Stay tuned.
Feeling beastly. The trailer for the animated Animal Farm movie has us feeling a certain kind of way. George Orwell’s book was a bleak, darkly funny allegory about revolution, power and corruption, with a gut-punch ending. The trailer seems bright, bouncy, and features a twerking pig voiced by Seth Rogen. Hmm. Some adaptations are more equal than others.
From HT Brunch, December 20, 2025
