The Brunch round-up for May 16: The week and how it made us feel

Bugging Bollywood. Creator Rehan Quereshi is giving us one slim reason to love AI. On @RehanQuereshi, he digitally adds himself into classic movie scenes featuring a topless Salman Khan and makes the actor put his shirt back on: “We’re in a public place, sir”. He’s also walking into Shah Rukh Khan’s frames, getting SRK to put his arms down, because he “must be tired”. Can’t wait to see more. Creator Rehan Quereshi is using AI to make Salman put his shirt on. We’re obsessed. (INSTAGRAM/@REHANQUERESHI)

Emily is heading to Mykonos and Greece’s politicos seem way too excited.

Following Emily, again. Emily (the one that pissed off Paris and rage-baited Rome) is moving to Monaco next. But the show will be shot on the windy islands of Mykonos, confirms Greece’s PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The culture minister is telling everyone to hurry and snag a cameo. Government jobs that double up as tabloid jobs? Nice going, Greece.

Sorry Childish Gambino, but GENER8ION and Yung Lean’s Storm has the best video ever.

Growing up fast. Childish Gambino’s This Is America video has been dethroned. GENER8ION and Yung Lean have the best music video we’ve seen in a while. Set in a dystopian Leeds just eight years into the future, Storm depicts the chaos of being a young boy. Our favourite part? The choreography. The synchronised movements just scratch our brains the right way.

UK’s Byway unlocked the best way to travel. They’ll book you scenic routes on trains, boats and buses. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Going slow. New travel goal unlocked. Byway, a UK operator, sells travel packages that focus more on the prettiest routes rather than the fastest. They’ll book you boats, trains and buses instead of flights. There will be pit stops such as farmers’ markets. Isn’t this worth giving up seat 26E, with no Wifi and a small cabin bag?

Forget the Met Gala. Here’s Björk DJing in a fibreglass outfit covered in feathers.

Into Pagan Poetry. Did Björk play a surprise DJ set at the Venice Biennale? Looks like she did, dressed in a fibreglass outfit covered in feathers (remember her Oscars 2001 swan dress?) and a gigantic puffy hat. The Met Gala is already boring us with its safe-safe glitz. Raving with an Icelandic icon? Now that’s art.

The Sheep Detectives is Hugh Jackman’s highest rated movie in his 30-year career.

Loving ewe. Hugh Jackman has played one of the X-Men, Jean Valjean, a showman, a magician, an everyday hero. And yet, his highest-rated film comes 30 years into his career, with The Sheep Detectives. He plays a dead shepherd, with his flock (to whom he’d narrate mystery novels) trying to figure out who killed him. Nice move, Woolverine!

Our fav lit nerd Dua Lipa is the curator of the 2026 London Literature Festival. (INSTAGRAM/@DUALIPA)

Back to books. They’ve named Dua Lipa curator of the 2026 London Literature Festival. We’re so not surprised. She’s a huge advocate for reading; her Service95 newsletter recommends fun, accessible titles; and instead of name-dropping authors, she actually references plot points in her interviews. Nerds are cool. Get used to it.

Ei Arakawa-Nash’s Venice Biennale exhibit has 208 dolls. Of course visitors are trying to sneak one home.