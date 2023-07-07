Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByRachel Lopez
Jul 07, 2023 09:17 PM IST

Loving Konkona Sen Sharma’s direction, confused about new colours and cheering for the South Park boys

This week, we’re

Casa Bonita, a 50-year-old Mexican restaurant in Colorado, US, owned by South Park TV show producers Matt Stone and Trey Parker, has finally abolished tipping.
Casa Bonita, a 50-year-old Mexican restaurant in Colorado, US, owned by South Park TV show producers Matt Stone and Trey Parker, has finally abolished tipping.
Fashion experts are calling Jennifer Lopez new highlights, a mix of blonde and bronze, “bronde”.
Fashion experts are calling Jennifer Lopez new highlights, a mix of blonde and bronze, “bronde”.

Jennifer Lopez got highlights in her hair. They’re a mix of blonde and bronze. Fashion experts are calling it “bronde”. Some five years ago, interior designers were obsessed with a specific mix of grey and beige. They called it “griege”. We’ve lived through “millennial pink”. New colours are welcome, but why must they sound like Pokemon?

The production of the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us has halted indefinitely.
The production of the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us has halted indefinitely.

The drama surrounding the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us is almost as complex as the mother-daughter story. Now, the production starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has halted indefinitely. Producers failed to convince the Writers Guild of America that the film met their guidelines. Hoover’s fans are relieved.

In Lust Stories 2, Konkona Sen Sharma directed The Mirror, in which a woman catches her maid having sex on her bed.
In Lust Stories 2, Konkona Sen Sharma directed The Mirror, in which a woman catches her maid having sex on her bed.

In Lust Stories 2, she directed The Mirror, in which a woman catches her maid having sex on her bed. It hits all the right notes: Lust from the woman’s POV, brilliant acting by Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash, and a realistic depiction of class hierarchies and pleasure. Would we watch it again? Yes, yes, oh yes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out