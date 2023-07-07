The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week, we’re Casa Bonita, a 50-year-old Mexican restaurant in Colorado, US, owned by South Park TV show producers Matt Stone and Trey Parker, has finally abolished tipping.

Fashion experts are calling Jennifer Lopez new highlights, a mix of blonde and bronze, “bronde”.

Jennifer Lopez got highlights in her hair. They’re a mix of blonde and bronze. Fashion experts are calling it “bronde”. Some five years ago, interior designers were obsessed with a specific mix of grey and beige. They called it “griege”. We’ve lived through “millennial pink”. New colours are welcome, but why must they sound like Pokemon? The production of the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us has halted indefinitely.

The drama surrounding the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us is almost as complex as the mother-daughter story. Now, the production starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has halted indefinitely. Producers failed to convince the Writers Guild of America that the film met their guidelines. Hoover’s fans are relieved. In Lust Stories 2, Konkona Sen Sharma directed The Mirror, in which a woman catches her maid having sex on her bed.

In Lust Stories 2, she directed The Mirror, in which a woman catches her maid having sex on her bed. It hits all the right notes: Lust from the woman’s POV, brilliant acting by Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash, and a realistic depiction of class hierarchies and pleasure. Would we watch it again? Yes, yes, oh yes.

