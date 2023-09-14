The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week, we’re Here’s Drake with the bras women flung at him at concerts.

Have you watched One Piece on Netflix yet?

Sailing with scallywags. Netflix’s One Piece, about the pirate Monkey D Luffy and his group of misfits looking for adventure and treasure on the high seas, is everyone’s new fav show. In its first weekend, it ranked #1 in 84 countries, beating records set by Wednesday and Stranger Things. Try the OG manga and anime next! Move over Red Bull, ramen is now caffeinated.

Just adding water. Japan’s Cup Noodle is making a caffeinated variant, in garlic and black pepper yakisoba options. Both are soup-free. Who needs non-spill instant noodles with a dose of caffeine? Gamers, apparently. Honestly, us too. Enough dark roast and Red Bull. Bring on the ramen! Could pre-dented luggage go the extra mile?

Taking a beating. Italian brand Crash Baggage’s suitcases and travel bags come pre-dented. The shell looks like it’s taken a beating. Perfect for rough holidays where an extra bump or two won’t look out of place. But at ₹30,000-90,000 a pop, why not just buy new luggage altogether? We’ve loving Varsha Thakur’s Clueless series

Rushing to Bihar. Protect Clueless Wife at all costs. Content creator Varsha Thakur’s (@VarshaThakurInsta) Reels feature the Maithili-speaking character. Her husband’s so hardworking, he’s on the phone with a woman colleague all night. He’s “pressured” by friends to drink, poor fellow. Hai, he’s off to Thailand on a work trip.So naive. So pure. So original. Rihanna’s second son is called Riot Rose Mayer

Afraid for future teachers. Elon Musk and singer Grimes had a third child, a son named Techno Mechanicus. Techno is younger brother to X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. Rihanna’s second son is called Riot Rose Mayer. His brother is RZA Athelston. Can you imagine school roll call in a few years?. AR Rahman’s Chennai show was a mess.

Singing out of tune. AR Rahman fans had a terrible time at his Chennai concert. The speakers didn’t work properly, some ticket-holders were denied entry, fights broke out and eventually, there was a stampede. Some fans complained that one lakh tickets were sold for a venue that could only seat 10,000. Ugh, why can’t we do gigs right? A group of pandas is called an embarrassment. How stinking cute!

Ashamed of ourselves. We were today years old when we realised that a group of pandas is called an embarrassment. How stinking cute. This joins our other favourites: a bloat of hippopotamuses, a dazzle of zebras, a blessing of unicorns and a crash of rhinoceroses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON