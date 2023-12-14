close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Dec 15, 2023 05:00 AM IST

Riverdale movie receives mixed reviews but Khushi Kapoor shines as Betty Cooper. Anna Wintour rumored to be dating Bill Nighy. Meryl Streep and Martin Short may be a couple. Netflix movie "Leave the World Behind" fails to impress. Jada Pinkett Smith claims Will Smith's slap saved their marriage. Tinder's Year in Dating report reveals interesting trends.

Reassessing Riverdale.Through the hate for the Archies movie, a few wins emerge. Khushi Kapoor is a convincing Betty Cooper. We heard Suhani and Khushi on the opening track, Sunoh. Not Javed Akhtar dropping Swiftian easter eggs, amirite? Our favourite moment was seeing Delnaaz Irani on screen after ages.

The Archies isn’t all bad. Khushi Kapoor shines, as does Delnaaz Irani. (Netflix)
The Archies isn’t all bad. Khushi Kapoor shines, as does Delnaaz Irani. (Netflix)
Meryl Streep and Martin Short may be dating.
Meryl Streep and Martin Short may be dating.
Despite its incredible cast, the movie Leave The World Behind disappoints. (Netflix)
Despite its incredible cast, the movie Leave The World Behind disappoints. (Netflix)
Jada Pinkett Smith is still not over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.
Jada Pinkett Smith is still not over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out