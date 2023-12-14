The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
Dec 15, 2023 05:00 AM IST
Riverdale movie receives mixed reviews but Khushi Kapoor shines as Betty Cooper. Anna Wintour rumored to be dating Bill Nighy. Meryl Streep and Martin Short may be a couple. Netflix movie "Leave the World Behind" fails to impress. Jada Pinkett Smith claims Will Smith's slap saved their marriage. Tinder's Year in Dating report reveals interesting trends.
Reassessing Riverdale.Through the hate for the Archies movie, a few wins emerge. Khushi Kapoor is a convincing Betty Cooper. We heard Suhani and Khushi on the opening track, Sunoh. Not Javed Akhtar dropping Swiftian easter eggs, amirite? Our favourite moment was seeing Delnaaz Irani on screen after ages.