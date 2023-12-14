The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Reassessing Riverdale.Through the hate for the Archies movie, a few wins emerge. Khushi Kapoor is a convincing Betty Cooper. We heard Suhani and Khushi on the opening track, Sunoh. Not Javed Akhtar dropping Swiftian easter eggs, amirite? Our favourite moment was seeing Delnaaz Irani on screen after ages.

The Archies isn’t all bad. Khushi Kapoor shines, as does Delnaaz Irani. (Netflix)