News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Jan 12, 2024 09:28 AM IST

This week, we want to join the Adarsh Gourav chorus, peek into Kate Winslet’s bathroom, double check our DMs and look at Jeremy Allen White a little longer

Fanning ourselves. Jeremy Allen White not only has a shiny Golden Globe for his work on The Bear, he has the most talked about Calvin Klein campaign in years. The ad, which shows White strip down to his tighty-whities, is steamy AF. You’ll watch it at least twice.

Jeremy Allen White has the most talked about Calvin Klein campaign in years.
Adarsh Gourav has launched a YouTube channel for his own music.
Kate Winslet keeps her Oscar in the bathroom, so her guests can make their own speeches .
Gen Z uses LinkedIn to find financially compatible partners.
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is $1.2 billion in debt.
