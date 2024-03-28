The Brunch round up: The week and how it made us feel

Heading back to high school. Everyone agrees that John Tucker Must Die (2006) was a terrible movie. It didn’t stop any of us from watching it (more than once). Now, 18 years later, a sequel has been confirmed. Will they ruin it by trying to be politically correct? Or will jock John Tucker get what’s coming to him? Either way, it’s on the watchlist.

