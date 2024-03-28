 The Brunch round up: The week and how it made us feel - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

The Brunch round up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Mar 29, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Sequels, salutes, and controversies in the entertainment world. John Tucker Must Die sequel confirmed. Pankaj Tripathi shines in Murder Mubarak. Joker: Folie à Deux to feature jukebox musical. Winnie-the-Pooh and IPL under fire. Late Night With the Devil makes $666,666.

Heading back to high school. Everyone agrees that John Tucker Must Die (2006) was a terrible movie. It didn’t stop any of us from watching it (more than once). Now, 18 years later, a sequel has been confirmed. Will they ruin it by trying to be politically correct? Or will jock John Tucker get what’s coming to him? Either way, it’s on the watchlist.

John Tucker Must Die is getting a sequel 18 years later.
John Tucker Must Die is getting a sequel 18 years later.
Pankaj Tripathi steals the show in Homi Adajania’s film Murder Mubarak.
Pankaj Tripathi steals the show in Homi Adajania’s film Murder Mubarak.
Joker: Folie à Deux releases in October.
Joker: Folie à Deux releases in October.
A stray dog entered the field during the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match in Ahmedabad.
A stray dog entered the field during the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match in Ahmedabad.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round up: The week and how it made us feel
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On