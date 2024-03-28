The Brunch round up: The week and how it made us feel
Mar 29, 2024 05:08 AM IST
Sequels, salutes, and controversies in the entertainment world. John Tucker Must Die sequel confirmed. Pankaj Tripathi shines in Murder Mubarak. Joker: Folie à Deux to feature jukebox musical. Winnie-the-Pooh and IPL under fire. Late Night With the Devil makes $666,666.
Heading back to high school. Everyone agrees that John Tucker Must Die (2006) was a terrible movie. It didn’t stop any of us from watching it (more than once). Now, 18 years later, a sequel has been confirmed. Will they ruin it by trying to be politically correct? Or will jock John Tucker get what’s coming to him? Either way, it’s on the watchlist.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Share this article