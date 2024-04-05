 The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel - Hindustan Times
The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Apr 05, 2024 11:13 AM IST

This week, we’re cheering a Rebel, putting a face to the name, liking aliens and thanking our lucky stars

Feeling Lucky.

Lucky Ali is releasing a song, Tu Hai Kahaan, with The Local Train.
Lucky Ali is releasing a song, Tu Hai Kahaan, with The Local Train.
The Local Train with Raman Negi.
The Local Train with Raman Negi.
3 Body Problem is Netflix’s adaptation of Liu Cixin’s complicated sci-fi trilogy.
3 Body Problem is Netflix's adaptation of Liu Cixin's complicated sci-fi trilogy.
Reddit’s let the cat out of the bag about @DietSabya’s identity.
Reddit's let the cat out of the bag about @DietSabya's identity.
Rebel Wilson has been brave about talking about her sex life.
Rebel Wilson has been brave about talking about her sex life.
They’re making a fourth Bridget Jones movie.
They're making a fourth Bridget Jones movie.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
