The Suitable Boy: What makes Ishaan Khatter’s choices so diverse?
ByKarishma Kuenzang
Nov 22, 2024 10:16 AM IST
He’s played lovers, taxi drivers, street rats and rich brats. He’s redefining what it means to be the token Brown boy on set. But would he be on a reality show? Ishaan Khatter tells us why he’s a career chameleon and how he got here
Is Ishaan Khatter doing this on purpose? He’s only 29. His acting career only goes back seven years. And yet, his resume packs more diversity than those who’ve been facing the camera for decades.