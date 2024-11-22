Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The Suitable Boy: What makes Ishaan Khatter’s choices so diverse?

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Nov 22, 2024 10:16 AM IST

He’s played lovers, taxi drivers, street rats and rich brats. He’s redefining what it means to be the token Brown boy on set. But would he be on a reality show? Ishaan Khatter tells us why he’s a career chameleon and how he got here

Is Ishaan Khatter doing this on purpose? He’s only 29. His acting career only goes back seven years. And yet, his resume packs more diversity than those who’ve been facing the camera for decades.

Ishaan Khatter has been in a biopic, a comedy, a blockbuster, and a period drama. What can’t he do? (ROHAN SHRESTHA)
Ishaan Khatter has been in a biopic, a comedy, a blockbuster, and a period drama. What can’t he do? (ROHAN SHRESTHA)
In The Perfect Couple, the actor is hardly the token desi – there’s no Indian accent, no digs about curry.
In The Perfect Couple, the actor is hardly the token desi – there’s no Indian accent, no digs about curry.
Khatter’s debut was in Majid Majidi’s 2017 film, Beyond the Clouds.
Khatter’s debut was in Majid Majidi’s 2017 film, Beyond the Clouds.
Khatter played a taxi driver in the masala entertainer Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday.
Khatter played a taxi driver in the masala entertainer Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday.
In A Suitable Boy, the actor played Tabu’s lover. He says she has a naughty sense of humour.
In A Suitable Boy, the actor played Tabu’s lover. He says she has a naughty sense of humour.
Khatter wouldn’t mind being on the reality show Squid Game, just for the craziness of it. (ROHAN SHRESTHA)
Khatter wouldn’t mind being on the reality show Squid Game, just for the craziness of it. (ROHAN SHRESTHA)
Catch your daily dose...
See more
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On