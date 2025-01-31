Thread lightly: The simplest guide to buying top-quality Indian handicrafts

It’s happening already, isn’t it? We’re borrowing grandma’s Kanjeevaram or uncle’s chikan kurta for special occasions. We don’t want to return mum’s luminous Banarasi stole or dad’s dapper achkan, and are hoping they won’t notice (Oh, they will!). And we’re starting to think about building our own collection of handloom finds.

Even chef Sarah Todd can’t resist a handwoven work from India’s North East. (Facebook.com/sarahtoddchef)