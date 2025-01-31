Thread lightly: The simplest guide to buying top-quality Indian handicrafts

Fine bandhani, modern jamawar, new weaves from the North East, elevated ajrakh. We’ve got tips on how to budget, when to buy and how not to get duped in India’s vibrant handloom market
It’s happening already, isn’t it? We’re borrowing grandma’s Kanjeevaram or uncle’s chikan kurta for special occasions. We don’t want to return mum’s luminous Banarasi stole or dad’s dapper achkan, and are hoping they won’t notice (Oh, they will!). And we’re starting to think about building our own collection of handloom finds.