Total recall: Here’s how to fake a perfect memory

Names, places, birthdates, annual payments, usernames, passwords, core memories, that new restaurant someone was talking about the other day. Everyone’s struggling to hold on to it all. In 2017, 18-year-old Munkhshur Narmandakh (@315sh9) from Mongolia proved that memory is just practice and strategy. That year, she became the youngest ever World Memory Champion, recalling the order of 1,924 playing cards. No one gives a Jack about Spades. But here are some of our favourite hacks to get the important stuff to stick.

Sherlock Holmes has a literal Mind Palace, a memory technique borrowed from Ancient Greece.