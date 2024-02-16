 Total recall: Here’s how to fake a perfect memory - Hindustan Times
Total recall: Here's how to fake a perfect memory

ByTanya Siqueira
Feb 16, 2024 10:04 AM IST

In 2017, Munkhshur Narmandakh from Mongolia became the youngest ever World Memory Champion by recalling the order of 1,924 playing cards. Here are some memory hacks: use the SUAVE technique to remember names, create strong passwords, add keywords to contacts, say tasks out loud, use reminder apps, and use a Mind Palace technique to remember information.

Names, places, birthdates, annual payments, usernames, passwords, core memories, that new restaurant someone was talking about the other day. Everyone’s struggling to hold on to it all. In 2017, 18-year-old Munkhshur Narmandakh (@315sh9) from Mongolia proved that memory is just practice and strategy. That year, she became the youngest ever World Memory Champion, recalling the order of 1,924 playing cards. No one gives a Jack about Spades. But here are some of our favourite hacks to get the important stuff to stick.

Sherlock Holmes has a literal Mind Palace, a memory technique borrowed from Ancient Greece.
Sync annual insurance-premium dates with your birthday. (Shutterstock)
Set a digital reminder for Secret Santa shopping that recurs on December 1, so you never miss it. (Adobe Stock)
