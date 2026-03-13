Trip tease: Shoot your best holiday shot

Travel rules Insta. But in 2026, a Reel needs more than postcard perfection. The algorithm now favours useful tips, and visuals that feel lived-in and accessible. Travel-content creators Parul Upreti Saili @TheMillennialDoc, Manisha Dimri & Shivam Chugh @TwoPassportss and Amit Saxena @DestiniumWorld offer tips on what’s trending now. Start your Reel with an interesting hook – tight lists, real prices or less travelled routes. (SHUTTERSTOCK) ● Hook them in. If you don’t win the first three seconds, you’ve already lost, says Chugh. Frame a sharp, curiosity-driven hook: “90% of travellers overlook this…” or “Don’t make this mistake in Goa.” Saxena says there’s no formula for a viral reel, but the first and the middle hook matter. “You have to keep viewers curious throughout.” Promise something, keep delivering. ● Aim to share. Creators now frame hooks around two outcomes: Will someone save this, or send it to someone else? Think of crisp lists, real prices, routes decoded, mistakes dodged. “5 cafés in Italy worth the queue.” “How to book Machu Picchu permits.” “What ₹2,000 gets you in Gokarna.”

Parul Upreti Saili provides kid-friendly itineraries and solutions to problems parents usually face. (INSTAGRAM/@THEMILLENNIALDOC)

● Make it matter. Flattering angles and sweeping landscapes no longer cut it. Even destinations needn’t be exclusive, Saxena says. “When I visit places where millions of Reels already exist, I remind myself that the place may be the same, but my emotions aren’t. That moment is mine.” So he focuses his clips on what surprised him, what felt unscripted, what most people typically miss. He mentioned that a seagull landed squarely on his head while boating through a fishing village in Japan. Or to see apricot blossoms in Ladakh in April — a softer, rarer version of a landscape usually reduced to snow shots. Saili builds her content around problem solving. “When I travel as a parent, I document the challenges I face, choosing the right booking platforms, planning kid-friendly itineraries, and then share practical solutions.” Problem-solving builds trust. Trust builds community. She once posted about a ferry cancellation during the monsoon. “Instead of presenting an idealised version of travel, I shared an honest ‘don’t make this mistake’ story.”

Manisha Dimri and Shivam Chugh use the middle grid to frame themself and leave space for captions. (INSTAGRAM/@TWOPASSPORTSS)

● Plan first, record later. Saxena chalks out three shots for his clip. A wide frame establishes where he is. A mid shot introduces a subject: A person, a tree, a tea stall. A tight shot captures texture and detail. Saili breaks destinations down by experience. If an attraction has multiple sections, she plans her angles so she doesn’t overwhelm herself later with too many clips. “It makes filming more efficient,” she says. ● Shoot for rhythm, not length. The language of Reels is pace. “We always turn on the camera grid,” says Chugh. “We use the middle grid to frame us and leave the space around for captions or text later.” Saxena shoots slightly wider than necessary, so he can do a vertical crop later without losing quality. Short clips, two to four seconds, keep the mood buzzing.

Amit Saxena says it’s important to be real in your Reels. (INSTAGRAM/@DESTINIUMWORLD)

● Follow the rule. First show where you are, then show what you’re doing and how you’re enjoying it. “Audiences connect more easily with a real person, especially for family travel,” Saili says. Saxena often speaks directly to the camera. “When you share what you actually felt, it becomes a story.” Trending songs may expand reach, he acknowledges, but Reels anchored in honest narration convert viewers into followers faster.

Saili recommends InShot, CapCut, Adobe Premiere Pro and Instagram’s native editor as tools. (SHUTTERSTOCK)