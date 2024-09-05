Turned down: Here’s why Indian men take rejection so badly

Dating is hard for women. First, we must sift through the creeps to find a decent person on an app. Then, we must chat enough to want to meet. Then, when we do go out for drinks, we insist on splitting the bill and are told we don’t need to. But over the evening, it turns out, there’s no spark (or he reveals that his favourite movie is Animal, from last year. Ugh!). So, we text the next day that we’d prefer being friends. He readily agrees. But five minutes later, he texts back, detailing the bill from last night, breaking down who ate and drank what, and where to send our share of the costs. Wait, what? We owe him because we rejected him?

In Manmarziyaan, Vicky Kaushal (2018) acts out when Taapsee rejects him for being immature.