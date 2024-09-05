 Turned down: Here’s why Indian men take rejection so badly - Hindustan Times
Friday, Sep 06, 2024
Turned down: Here's why Indian men take rejection so badly

ByUrvee Modwel
Sep 06, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Stalking, sarcasm, squabbles about money. Who’ll teach the dating crowd about handling rejection better?

Dating is hard for women. First, we must sift through the creeps to find a decent person on an app. Then, we must chat enough to want to meet. Then, when we do go out for drinks, we insist on splitting the bill and are told we don’t need to. But over the evening, it turns out, there’s no spark (or he reveals that his favourite movie is Animal, from last year. Ugh!). So, we text the next day that we’d prefer being friends. He readily agrees. But five minutes later, he texts back, detailing the bill from last night, breaking down who ate and drank what, and where to send our share of the costs. Wait, what? We owe him because we rejected him?

In Manmarziyaan, Vicky Kaushal (2018) acts out when Taapsee rejects him for being immature.
In Manmarziyaan, Vicky Kaushal (2018) acts out when Taapsee rejects him for being immature.
The Joker internalised years of rejection, turning into a monster.
The Joker internalised years of rejection, turning into a monster.
In Raanjhanaa (2013) Dhanush, the jilted lover, ruins Sonam Kapoor’s wedding.
In Raanjhanaa (2013) Dhanush, the jilted lover, ruins Sonam Kapoor’s wedding.
In The Banshees of Inisherin, Colin Farrell takes months to accept that his bestie isn’t his bestie any more.
In The Banshees of Inisherin, Colin Farrell takes months to accept that his bestie isn’t his bestie any more.
