Unpack the truth: Here’s what those viral travel videos are not showing you
ByChristalle Fernandes
Oct 18, 2024 10:24 AM IST
Secret getaway? It’s crowded by 10am. Hidden gem? Not so shiny IRL. Golden sands, azure sea? More edited than naturally exotic. As Insta shapes how we vacation, travel experts open up on what gets cropped out of the frame
There’s no fighting it. All our travel goals now come from Instagram. We’ve been sold some very specific fantasies in recent years. Now, all we want is to head to Indonesia, book the Real Bali Swing, and have someone take a picture from the back. We’ve pencilled in Imerovigli, a village in Santorini, Greece, to do the girl-against-the-cliffs photo, floaty dress, heels and all. We want a piece of that floating breakfast, served in a private pool in the Maldives (we’ve planned a 5-second video too). Oh, we have to, HAVE TO go to Iceland. That’s where we’ll take pics of the hot tub at Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon…