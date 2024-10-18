Unpack the truth: Here’s what those viral travel videos are not showing you

There’s no fighting it. All our travel goals now come from Instagram. We’ve been sold some very specific fantasies in recent years. Now, all we want is to head to Indonesia, book the Real Bali Swing, and have someone take a picture from the back. We’ve pencilled in Imerovigli, a village in Santorini, Greece, to do the girl-against-the-cliffs photo, floaty dress, heels and all. We want a piece of that floating breakfast, served in a private pool in the Maldives (we’ve planned a 5-second video too). Oh, we have to, HAVE TO go to Iceland. That’s where we’ll take pics of the hot tub at Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon…

Everybody wants the Bali swing shot, but it can take half a day of travel and waiting. (ADOBE STOCK)