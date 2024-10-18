Menu Explore
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
Unpack the truth: Here’s what those viral travel videos are not showing you

ByChristalle Fernandes
Oct 18, 2024 10:24 AM IST

Secret getaway? It’s crowded by 10am. Hidden gem? Not so shiny IRL. Golden sands, azure sea? More edited than naturally exotic. As Insta shapes how we vacation, travel experts open up on what gets cropped out of the frame

There’s no fighting it. All our travel goals now come from Instagram. We’ve been sold some very specific fantasies in recent years. Now, all we want is to head to Indonesia, book the Real Bali Swing, and have someone take a picture from the back. We’ve pencilled in Imerovigli, a village in Santorini, Greece, to do the girl-against-the-cliffs photo, floaty dress, heels and all. We want a piece of that floating breakfast, served in a private pool in the Maldives (we’ve planned a 5-second video too). Oh, we have to, HAVE TO go to Iceland. That’s where we’ll take pics of the hot tub at Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon…

Everybody wants the Bali swing shot, but it can take half a day of travel and waiting. (ADOBE STOCK)
Everybody wants the Bali swing shot, but it can take half a day of travel and waiting. (ADOBE STOCK)
To get this shot in Varanasi, birds rarely cooperate, the river is rarely empty. Many people use Photoshop. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
To get this shot in Varanasi, birds rarely cooperate, the river is rarely empty. Many people use Photoshop. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Rashmee Joshi and Anant Upadhya, who run @TravelWithSeaRats, say it took more than 20 retakes to get this shot in Maldives last year.
Rashmee Joshi and Anant Upadhya, who run @TravelWithSeaRats, say it took more than 20 retakes to get this shot in Maldives last year.
No one who’s ever visiting New York will see those slo-mo speedlines in real life. (ADOBE STOCK)
No one who’s ever visiting New York will see those slo-mo speedlines in real life. (ADOBE STOCK)
Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
