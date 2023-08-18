Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Aug 18, 2023 12:49 PM IST

Victoria's Secret brings back skinny models after promoting curvy sizing. Vogue US faces backlash for featuring still skinny models on September cover. Ranveer Singh stars in the remake of Don, but can he convince as the smoothest criminal? Indians convicted of defamation may face community service. Sabyasachi collaborates with Disney for their 100-year celebrations. Danish traveller visits 203 countries without flying, challenging travel influencers.

This week, we’re...

Victoria's Secret's new collection features the old skinnies: Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel.
Victoria’s Secret’s new collection features the old skinnies: Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel.
Ranveer Singh (left) in the lead in the newest Don remake, after Shah Rukh Khan.
Ranveer Singh (left) in the lead in the newest Don remake, after Shah Rukh Khan.

Another remake of Don is here, with Ranveer Singh in the lead. He looks confident in the promos. But can Rocky, Inspector Sangraam Bhalerao and Murad convince us that he’s the smoothest criminal of them all? Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan were the perfect Dons for their times. We can imagine Vicky Kaushal or Ayushmann Khurrana as Don. Ranveer? Let’s see.

Disney is entering its 100-year celebrations with 100 collaborations, including one with Sabyasachi.
Disney is entering its 100-year celebrations with 100 collaborations, including one with Sabyasachi.

Disney is entering its 100-year celebrations with 100 collaborations. Sabyasachi is one of them. The label’s 2021 collab with H&M was widely panned for being overpriced, environmentally irresponsible and plain ugly. Can’t wait to see what emerges as Mickey oversees this round.

Danish traveller Torbjørn 'Thor' Pedersen has been to 203 countries in 10 years without stepping on a single plane.
Danish traveller Torbjørn ‘Thor’ Pedersen has been to 203 countries in 10 years without stepping on a single plane.

Those guys spend years turning credit-card points into miles for ONE first-class upgrade that they talk endlessly about. Meanwhile, Danish traveller Torbjørn ‘Thor’ Pedersen has been to 203 countries in 10 years without stepping on a single plane. Save your likes for actual travel feats like these.

