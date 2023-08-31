Weekend Drive: A current affair with Volvo’s C40 Recharge

About 25% of all Volvos sold today are EVs and the Swedish brand says it is on course to meet its stated objective of electrifying its complete range by 2030. To meet this ambitious deadline, a raft of all-new electric cars is in the works. The latest model to roll into showrooms is the Volvo C40 Recharge. It has come in quick succession after the XC40 Recharge, Volvo’s sole but popular all-electric SUV, which accounts for a quarter of all Volvos sold in India. The C40 Recharge can overtake just about anything without hesitation, which makes it compelling to drive.

The C40 uses vegan-friendly materials and fabrics. The interiors are as well finished as swankier models.

Volvo’s signature nine-inch, portrait-oriented screen flanked by tall and slim vertical vents now looks a bit dated compared to the systems used in Mercs and BMWs. The 12.3 inch instrument cluster is sharp, with nice graphics but again doesn’t have the level of customisation offered in other luxury EVs. Volvo’s nine-inch, portrait-oriented screen flanked by tall and slim vertical vents now looks a bit dated.

The C40 Recharge is hilariously quick, maybe even too quick. But I’m not complaining, just merrily grinning! With 408hp of power and a massive 660Nm of torque, you can’t help but keep stomping on the accelerator pedal.

