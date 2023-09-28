News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Ford’s massive attack

Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Ford’s massive attack

ByHormazd Sorabjee
Sep 28, 2023 09:20 PM IST

The Everglades variant of the Ford Bronco SUV packs some serious 4x4 hardware. It’s a hardcore off-roader

In America, XL isn’t just a size, it’s a way of life. This is a country that dreams big, earns big and consumes big. It’s a land of sprawling malls, mansions, giant portions of food and huge SUVS and pick-up trucks.

The show-stopper on the enormous Ford Bronco is the winch with a 30-metre tow line that juts out 20cm from the front bumper.
The Bronco is a breath of fresh air in a world full of cookie-cutter SUVs. Now, to convince Ford to bring it to India!
But why am driving a Bronco? There is a sliver of a chance that Ford might one day bring it to India but the real reason is that I’m on a road trip in California and wanted to do it in a true-blue (this one is a dark green) American SUV. The Bronco is not the ideal car for highway driving, but it offers a dress circle view of California’s breathtaking beauty.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hormazd Sorabjee

    Hormazd Sorabjee is one of the most senior and much loved auto journalists in India, and is the editor of Autocar India.

Thursday, September 28, 2023
