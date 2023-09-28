Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Ford’s massive attack
Sep 28, 2023 09:20 PM IST
The Everglades variant of the Ford Bronco SUV packs some serious 4x4 hardware. It’s a hardcore off-roader
In America, XL isn’t just a size, it’s a way of life. This is a country that dreams big, earns big and consumes big. It’s a land of sprawling malls, mansions, giant portions of food and huge SUVS and pick-up trucks.
But why am driving a Bronco? There is a sliver of a chance that Ford might one day bring it to India but the real reason is that I’m on a road trip in California and wanted to do it in a true-blue (this one is a dark green) American SUV. The Bronco is not the ideal car for highway driving, but it offers a dress circle view of California’s breathtaking beauty.
