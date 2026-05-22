Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: The first-class lounge

Mercedes-Benz has given the S-Class one of its most significant updates yet. The 2026 facelift has a bolder design, smarter tech and a stronger push towards electrification. The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class makes you feel like you’re travelling business class. The first thing you notice is the new face. The grille is larger and more eye-catching, filled with tiny three-pointed stars that can light up. It’s a move away from the understated elegance of the previous car, though the classic standing star on the bonnet – still offered in India – adds a touch of tradition. The new headlights and tail-lights carry a subtle star motif as well, giving the car a distinctive night-time signature. From the side, however, it remains unmistakably S-Class: Long, flowing, imposing.

The grille is larger and more eye-catching, with tiny three-pointed stars that light up.

Inside, the changes are more meaningful. The S-Class has always been about comfort, especially in the rear seat. That hasn’t changed. The seats are plush, designed for long hours on the move, while the ride remains soft and composed. On smooth roads, it feels almost like you’re gliding rather than driving. What has changed is how you interact with the car. Rear passengers now get a handheld, smartphone-like controller instead of a fixed panel, making it easier to adjust settings, control media or even join video calls on the go. It’s a small but telling shift towards a more digital, connected experience.

The digital controls are quicker and more responsive than before.

Up front, the cabin feels more high-tech than ever. A large glass panel houses three screens: One for the driver, one in the centre and one for the passenger. The system is quicker and more responsive than before, and you can customise the lighting, apps and entertainment. There’s a downside. Some basic functions, such as climate control, are buried in menus, which can be distracting while driving. Mercedes has brought back a few physical controls, but most of the functions sit on the screen. Under the skin, the S-Class is now more software-driven, with an array of cameras and sensors that capture data to allow for easier parking, better assistance in traffic and systems that take some of the stress out of driving a large car in tight spaces.

Rear passengers now get a handheld, smartphone-like controller instead of a fixed panel.