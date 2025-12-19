Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: You, we and an SUV

When the Tata Sierra first appeared in the early 1990s, it stood apart from anything else on Indian roads. It was one of the country’s first lifestyle SUVs, offering three doors, large glass windows and a sense of modernity that felt ahead of its time. The new Tata Sierra has an upright, boxy stance. It looks modern and confident.

While it never sold in big numbers, the Sierra became a symbol of what an Indian carmaker could attempt, even if the market wasn’t ready. The Sierra back then was unreliable, not ready for the market either.

More than three decades on, Tata Motors has revived the name in different circumstances. Tata is now an established SUV player, with the Nexon Punch, Harrier and Safari. The new Sierra, then, isn’t about experimentation. It’s about delivering a well-rounded midsize SUV in a fiercely competitive segment, while quietly carrying its own legacy on.

Design is where the connection to the original is most evident. The new Sierra has an upright, boxy stance, its darkened rear glass subtly references the old car without seeming retro. It looks modern and confident, though some of the glossy-black exterior trim may not look fresh over time.

Inside, the cabin feels spacious, airy, prioritising comfort and visibility. Rear seat space is generous. Reclining backrests, sunshades and multiple charging points make it a genuinely comfortable place to spend long hours.

On the move, the Sierra plays to Tata’s strengths: Ride comfort. It handles uneven roads with ease and feels solid and reassuring. At lower speeds, there is some firmness. And on the 19-inch wheels, which are standard in the top variants, the occasional sharp bump does come through. But as speeds increase, the suspension settles into a composed and relaxed stride that suits Indian highways well.

Handling is safe and predictable. Body roll is well controlled, and there’s enough grip to inspire confidence, but the steering is light and feels a bit detached from the road. It does the job without engaging the driver, which will suit most buyers.

The 1.5 turbo-petrol is the most likeable engine. It’s refined, smooth and delivers its performance in a linear, easy-going manner. There’s no strong surge of power, but it responds cleanly and pairs well with the automatic gearbox, making both city driving and highway cruising effortless.

The diesel engine is less impressive. It’s noticeably noisier, with ever-present vibrations, particularly at lower speeds. While it will appeal to high-mileage users, it lacks the refinement that buyers in this segment now expect.

Where the Sierra outpaces rivals is with equipment. There are first-in-class features, such as a third screen for the passenger and an electrically operated tailgate. The screens look sharp and the Dolby Atmos sound system is a highlight. Some controls could be more intuitive, and the passenger screen lacks a privacy filter.

Overall, the Sierra is comfortable and spacious. The SUV doesn’t redefine the segment, but it feels thoughtfully engineered, easy to live with and priced competitively. That makes the Sierra a significant car, not because of what it once was, but because of what it now represents.

From HT Brunch, December 20, 2025

