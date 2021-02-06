Which ‘infuencer’ interacts with fans better?

Saloni Gaur aka Nazma Aapi, Twitter: @salonayyy

Saloni, best known as Nazma Aapi, is loved for her comedy skits

Interactions per day: Saloni tries to reply to at least 20 people every day and likes all comments.

The rule with followers: “When I get trolled on Twitter, I laugh at them. I take it lightly. If they have trolled me creatively, it’s funny,” she says.

Fan meets and QnA: “One virtual fan meet on my Instagram live. Ask me anythings (AMAs) depend on how much free time I have,” says Saloni.

Fan pages: “I don’t follow them because I don’t endorse the idea of fan pages. Followers do it out of love, but I feel you shouldn’t waste your time on it. Instead, watch my content and give feedback,” she says.

Nikhil Sharma aka Mumbiker Nikhil, YouTube: Mumbiker Nikhil

With 3.6 million YouTube subscribers, Nikhil Sharma is one of India’s biggest vloggers and an HT Brunch cover star. His marriage to Shanice Shrestha trended last week

Interactions per day: As many as he possibly can, but it’s never a 100 per cent, given the sheer volume. There’s no filter when it comes to replies.

The rule with followers: “I send voice notes to those who DM me, which is quicker and makes fans really happy,” he says.

Fan meets and QnA: “One proper virtual fan meet and AMA a month. Since I’m a daily vlogger, I address the questions in the comment section,” he says.

Fan pages: “Many. I follow one called #MNSquad and keep in touch with some fan pages’ admins. I’ve, on some instances, shared images or exclusive content with them on their request so that they could upload it on the fan pages,” he adds.

Sakshi Sindwani, Instagram: @stylemeupwithsakshi

Body positivity champion Sakshi recently launched her own clothing line

Interactions per day: Sakshi sticks to the heart button on comments, and replies to 10-20 comments per day. She used to reply to every IG comment, but stopped after realising that the negative feedback was ruining her entire day.

The rule with followers: “Not replying to random DMs. I respond to genuine messages and queries, besides reposting everything viewers tag me in,” she says.

Fan meets and QnA: “None. I’m a hugger and physical affection should be given to viewers personally. AMA (ask me anything) is once a month or once in two-three weeks.”

Fan pages: “I’m aware of six, don’t follow them. I get five to six fan art portraits, videos or digital art every day,” she adds.

And the winner is… Nikhil Sharma

“His gratification makes him relatable”

Mumbiker Nikhil’s approach of being friends with people and keeping in touch with his fan page admins helps me grow. “Any creator’s gratification back to his fans is great as it makes him more human and relatable,” says Santu Mishra, one of India’s most successful social media consultants.

“Sakshi Sindwani is doing good by not replying to random DMs as that takes a toll,” he adds. “As for Saloni (Gaur), it seems like she doesn’t want to be considered a celebrity, but just someone who does this out of passion…”

Two things to remember: Don’t reply in rage. In the world of screenshots, everything exists forever.

If you need to take a break from social media, do it. Because the pressure grows as the number of followers do.

From HT Brunch, February 7, 2021

