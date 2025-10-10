White suits, sheer gowns, fur: How to wear three red-carpet trends IRL

At the Met Gala, Shōgun star Anna Sawai arrived in a white Dior suit. Zendaya wore an all-white Louis Vuitton tux. Madonna’s vintage white tuxedo had been modified by Haider Ackermann. We get it, the white suit is hot. Shōgun star Anna Sawai’s white suit can go from Met Gala to IRL by swapping the shirt for a knit crop top. (INSTAGRAM/@ANNASAWAI)

At the Golden Globes, everyone showed up in see-through looks. Angelina Jolie, Viola Davis and Georgina Chapman wore gowns accentuated with wispy details. Aishwarya Rai wore a translucent dupatta with a Manish Malhotra sari at Cannes. Okay, sheer is in too.

And faux fur is back, like a vengeful mafia moll. Jennifer Lopez has worn oversized coats. Kylie Jenner’s bedroom posts indicate that she probably sleeps in hers. Hailey Bieber’s jacket was the most luxe thing at Paris Fashion Week – and she wasn’t even on the runway. All right, fashion’s obsessed with a bit of shag.

None of the styles seem suited for us Metro-card mortals. But experts have new tricks to make them work. Proceed with hope.

For a more relaxed vibe, choose a linen blazer, says content creator Ash Ambawat.

The white tux

Content creator Ash Ambawat (@Voguethics_Official) recommends making the stiff tux a little more relaxed with wide-leg trousers, a knit cropped top and a light linen blazer. “Neutral sandals or loafers will keep the look polished,” she says. A white sundress reflects the vibe too, wear it with an oversized denim or linen jacket, sneakers or wedges.

If you’re heading out to brunch (or just sneaking out for Americano on a Tuesday afternoon), throw on tailored white shorts, a paisley-print tank top and an oversized blazer. And keep the laidback look going with wedge heels, says fashion influencer Pallavi Singh (@ModaNinja). Evening looks can involve the same jacket, with wide-leg, full-length trousers, a corset top with chunky gold jewellery.

Fashion creator, Anker Talwaar (@Pepper_Diaries) recommends playing with the fit and texture to make white seem less like a nurse’s uniform. “I recently wore a white blazer with a deep-cut front, finished with subtle embellishment along the edges, and tailored pants. It felt fresh yet sophisticated,” he says. He threw in a statement neckpiece, perfect for evening events.

Ambawat picks white jeans with a silky camisole and a structured jacket. “Accessorise with metallic earrings for a subtle red-carpet nod,” she says. If sensual is more your thing, pair a corset with an oversized, unbuttoned white blazer, styled with a sharp choker, says Talwaar.

To make Miley Cyrus’s sheer look more wearable, pair a sheer skirt with a T-shirt and a blazer . (INSTAGRAM/@MILEYCYRUS)

The sheer ensemble

First, think sheer, not transparent or invisible. This means picking fabrics that cover as much as they reveal. Singh’s no-fuss combo: A sheer midi skirt in polka dot or any small print, with a white jacket belted at the waist, and kitten heels. “Sheer is an easy way to glam up any outfit,” says Singh. Pair jeans with sheer top; wear a jacket over mesh pants; or choose a graphic T-shirt in a sheer fabric so the grunge look is toned down.

Talwaar’s favourite look is mesh shirts under jackets or blazers. “It’s daring yet wearable,” he says. He wore a sheer georgette shirt under a black tuxedo at a recent event, and loved how it looked.

Ambawat’s hack for wearing sheer is to layer it. A sheer buttoned-down shirt over a bralette or fitted tank top, tucked into jeans is more chic than crass. Accessorise it with mesh sneakers, clear-strapped heels, or handbags with see-through detailing.

Faux-fur jackets, pants or skirts can jazz up a festive look. Take notes from Alia Bhatt. (INSTAGRAM/@ALIAABHATT)

Feathers and fur

Keep it all faux for the animals, okay? For men, Talwaar advises wearing a sharp blazer finished with fringes at the edges: “It’s bold but not over the top”. Ambawat’s casual look includes a knit tank top with a fringed hem, paired with high-waisted jeans. “The fringe adds movement to the outfit and is quite wearable,” she says. A fringe-trimmed vest over a plain T-shirt and trousers elevates the look for a slightly special occasion. Swap heavy coats for cropped jackets. And if it still feels too warm, wear fur only as a trim on the cuffs, collars, hem, or handbag handle.

If you want to go bold (and why not?), Singh recommends picking up faux-leather pants, a skirt, or a feather jacket. “These are the easiest ways to glam up any outfit,” she says. Wear the pants with an all-black ensemble. Even with simpler Indian kurtas, they don’t look too extra.

If fur and feather feels extra , wear them only as earrings and as trimming on a handbag. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

All the frills

If you’re going all-white, stay with the same tone. Don’t mix cream with cool whites.

If fur and feather feels extra, wear them only as earrings and as trimming on a handbag.

If sheer feels risqué, try mesh flats, lucite cuffs or transparent sunglasses frames.

From HT Brunch, October 11, 2025

