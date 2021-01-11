IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Check out Indian books for children on food, art, travel, even business
Breakfasts of India by Kutuki Publishers introduces the child reader to cuisine from across the country.
Breakfasts of India by Kutuki Publishers introduces the child reader to cuisine from across the country.
lifestyle

Check out Indian books for children on food, art, travel, even business

It’s been a while since books for children made the shift from fairytales to stories of divorce, diversity, loss
READ FULL STORY
By Riddhi Doshi
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:45 PM IST

It’s been a while since books for children made the shift from fairytales to stories of divorce, diversity, loss. There are books, often story based, that will help your child understand gender fluidity, the loss of a grandparent, the concept of adoption.

Lately, there’s been another turn in the road — books written by Indians to cater to the Indian child with an evolving special interest, whether in food or art, travel, heritage or commerce. Here’s a look at five unusual publications to check out:

Breakfasts of India (2019) features morning meals from 14 states across the country — from pink noon chai, lavasa and harissa in Kashmir to siddu in Himachal Pradesh, misal pav in Maharashtra and luchi and aloo tarkari in West Bengal.

“We saw a lack of inclusivity in content for children in India and decided to create and publish books on different aspects of culture and heritage of the country,” said Sneha Sundaram, founder of Bengaluru-based Kutuki Publishers, founded in 2019.

The book, aimed at children aged three to six, unfolds as a story, with the protagonist, a little boy, wondering what his friends across India are having for breakfast. It goes on to describe the colours and flavours of each dish. Siddu, it tells the reader, is a type of bread that can be sweet or savoury, is made with wheat and spices and eaten with ghee. Puttu kadala are rice dumplings eaten with a black chana gravy. The noon chai is salted, turned pink by the addition of baking soda.

Breakfasts of India is part of Kutuki’s heritage series. A previous release, also in 2019, explored the many New Years celebrated by different communities in India.

From the Great Wall of China to India’s Taj Mahal and Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa, writer Ambica Gulati has written a series of six travel books, aimed at children aged three to 10. All six were published in 2019 as cutout books made to resemble the monument explored within.

The books are part of a series called Monuments of the World, published by Om Books International. There’s one on America’s Statue of Liberty, another on the pyramids of Egypt, and a little volume on the Eiffel Tower in France. In each one, a family explores an iconic piece of built heritage in their own country.

Details are offered in the form of conversations between the family members, framed in short, simple sentences. “I think our children must be exposed to different subjects and to content that is both fun and educative,” said Gulati. “This travel series with great illustrations aims to do just that.”

A Brush with Indian Art (2018) by Mamta Nainy offers an overview of art in India that stretches from the ancient cave paintings of Bhimbetka and Ajanta and Ellora to the works of Modernist masters such as MF Husain and SH Raza and contemporary artists such as Bharti Kher and Subodh Gupta. There’s a chapter on folk and tribal art forms as Madhubani, Gond, Pattachitra and Kalamkari.

The content is conversational, broken down into boxes of trivia. Reproductions of the art works are accompanied by detailed descriptions and pointers to online resources and museum and galleries where young readers can seek out more works from a genre or time period.

“It’s really a book for readers of all ages, though it’s primarily aimed at children,” Nainy said. “Most children do not know about our rich visual arts heritage or about Indian artists and their inspiring life stories. I felt there was a compelling need to liberate the thought process of children by exposing them to these stories and offering a comprehensive and inclusive idea of art in general. It was also important to show them how any art form or idea changes and evolves over time — thereby encouraging them to think up ideas, explore them visually and bring their dreams, imaginations, and stories to life,” added Nainy.

The US-based global consultancy firm McKinsey & Company uploads content on its website aimed at children. McKinsey for Kids: Hungry Fish, Baffled Farmers, and What Happened Next, uploaded in October, for instance, draws on images, animation and slides to explains how a fish farming project changed lives in Latin America. It offers information on kinds of fish, what they eat, life cycles and what it took to revive a dying fish farm project. The case study teaches the importance of research, optimal use of resources and efficient management in running a business.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Adah Sharma does cartwheels in saree(Instagram/adah_ki_adah)
Adah Sharma does cartwheels in saree(Instagram/adah_ki_adah)
health

Watch: Adah Sharma's morning exercise includes beach, cartwheels and saree

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:35 PM IST
  • Adah Sharma has left her fans speechless after the actor posted an awe-generating video of herself doing cartwheels while wearing a saree on a beach.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi at the airport(Instagram/ manekaharisinghani)
Nora Fatehi at the airport(Instagram/ manekaharisinghani)
fashion

Nora Fatehi's latest airport look is winter wardrobe goals, we are taking notes

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Nora Fatehi was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport in a stunning outfit. The actor added elan to the look with her accessories that are worth 2.3 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the IU clinical study, blood stem cell transplant patients received an oral drug called sitagliptin.(Pixabay)
In the IU clinical study, blood stem cell transplant patients received an oral drug called sitagliptin.(Pixabay)
health

Strategy to reduce treatment-related complication for blood cancer patients

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:16 PM IST
A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine by researchers of the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center sheds light on preventing a treatment-related complication of blood stem cell transplantation for blood cancer patients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers said their centimetre-sized device provides the feeling of fullness by stimulating the endings of the vagus nerve with light.(Pixabay)
Researchers said their centimetre-sized device provides the feeling of fullness by stimulating the endings of the vagus nerve with light.(Pixabay)
health

New tiny wireless device might help with weight loss

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Scientists have developed a tiny wireless device that could help to fight obesity and to shed body weight by stimulating nerve endings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Functional seizures are sudden attacks or spasms that look like epileptic seizures but do not have the aberrant brain electrical patterns of epilepsy.(Pixabay)
Functional seizures are sudden attacks or spasms that look like epileptic seizures but do not have the aberrant brain electrical patterns of epilepsy.(Pixabay)
health

Psychiatric disorders lead to brain seizures: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:15 PM IST
A study led by investigators of Vanderbilt University Medical Center have claimed that sudden and uncontrolled electrical disturbance in the brain is associated with psychiatric disorders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Youngsters have come forward to help the underprivileged, since the pandemic struck.
Youngsters have come forward to help the underprivileged, since the pandemic struck.
lifestyle

National Youth Day: Youngsters fight back pandemic, lead with a difference

By Aprajita Sharad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:07 PM IST
On National Youth Day, January 12, students of Delhi University talk about what motivated them to engage in various charitable activities amid the pandemic, to benefit others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Arya says every Lohri she used to sing songs with her dadi.
Shraddha Arya says every Lohri she used to sing songs with her dadi.
festivals

This Lohri, celebs look forward to new beginnings

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Ahead of Lohri, TV celebs talk about their celebrations this year and what they would miss from the Lohri celebrations from past years due to Covid-19 .
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bookmark Vidya Balan’s dazzling ethnic look in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26k Kanjivaram black silk saree for next wedding(Instagram/balanvidya)
Bookmark Vidya Balan’s dazzling ethnic look in 26k Kanjivaram black silk saree for next wedding(Instagram/balanvidya)
fashion

Bookmark Vidya Balan's Kanjivaram black silk saree look to slay at next wedding

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • Searching for an ethnic wear that weaves a sartorial love story when draped? Look no further as Vidya Balan flaunts a ravishing Kanjivaram silk saree from her Indian wardrobe and we can’t help but swoon and take fashion cues to raise the temperature at the next wedding this season
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayushmanna Khurrana in a camel coat. (Photo: Instagram/IshaBhansali)
Ayushmanna Khurrana in a camel coat. (Photo: Instagram/IshaBhansali)
fashion

Bollywood layers up in camel coat

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Invest in winter’s ultimate sartorial weapon
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora does Bhujangasana(Instagram/ malaikaaroraofficia)
Malaika Arora does Bhujangasana(Instagram/ malaikaaroraofficia)
health

Monday Motivation: Malaika Arora does Bhujangasana, here are its benefits

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:16 PM IST
  • Every Monday, Malaika Arora shares the benefits and steps of a new Yoga asana in an attempt to urge followers to start the new week on a fitter note. The latest Yoga pose that she talked about is Bhujangasana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thailand's Tourism Minister said on Monday he had proposed a plan to allow foreigners to quarantine in some of the country's many golf resorts to boost the ailing tourism sector during the coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters)
Thailand's Tourism Minister said on Monday he had proposed a plan to allow foreigners to quarantine in some of the country's many golf resorts to boost the ailing tourism sector during the coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters)
travel

Thai minister proposes 'golf quarantine' to boost tourism

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Thailand's Tourism Minister said on Monday he had proposed a plan to allow foreigners to quarantine in some of the country's many golf resorts to boost the ailing tourism sector during the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Breakfasts of India by Kutuki Publishers introduces the child reader to cuisine from across the country.
Breakfasts of India by Kutuki Publishers introduces the child reader to cuisine from across the country.
lifestyle

Check out Indian books for children on food, art, travel, even business

By Riddhi Doshi
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:45 PM IST
It’s been a while since books for children made the shift from fairytales to stories of divorce, diversity, loss
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recent work by researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital pinpoints critical changes in an enzyme known as DICER, which create a cascade of effects on this microRNAome.(Yahoo)
Recent work by researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital pinpoints critical changes in an enzyme known as DICER, which create a cascade of effects on this microRNAome.(Yahoo)
health

Novel RNA factors may help cancer cells thrive

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Recent work by researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital pinpoints critical changes in an enzyme known as DICER, which create a cascade of effects on this microRNAome.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty shares new fitness video(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty shares new fitness video(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
health

Shilpa Shetty shares fitness clip, talks about importance of exercise in winters

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:52 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty is asking followers to stop being lazy and exercise. She also said that working out is extremely important in winters, as our joints and limbs need extra attention in this weather.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Running highways and countryside: Milind Soman’s 2021 fitness resolution leaves fans inspired(Instagram/milindrunning)
Running highways and countryside: Milind Soman’s 2021 fitness resolution leaves fans inspired(Instagram/milindrunning)
health

Running highways-countryside: Milind Soman's 2021 resolution is fitness inspo

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:13 PM IST
  • After nailing five 10 km runs in 2020, Milind Soman is gearing up for an interesting running resolution this New Year and we are totally charged up to take fitness inspiration from the hunk
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP