e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Here’s how longer hours of sunlight cause higher Covid-19 incidence

Here’s how longer hours of sunlight cause higher Covid-19 incidence

While higher heat and humidity may slow the spread of COVID-19, longer hours of sunlight are associated with a higher incidence of the disease.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jun 11, 2020 16:15 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Toronto
While research has shown that pathogens such as influenza and SARS thrive in lower temperatures and humidity, little is known about SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
While research has shown that pathogens such as influenza and SARS thrive in lower temperatures and humidity, little is known about SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.(Unsplash)
         

While higher heat and humidity may slow the spread of COVID-19, longer hours of sunlight are associated with a higher incidence of the disease, according to a study.

The research, published in the journal Geographical Analysis, indicates that sunny days can tempt more people out even if this means a higher risk of infection.

The findings by researchers led by McMaster University in Canada inform the widespread scientific debate over how seasonal changes, specifically warmer weather, might shape the spread of COVID-19.

While research has shown that pathogens such as influenza and SARS thrive in lower temperatures and humidity, little is known about SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the researchers said.

There is a lot of pressure to reopen the economy, and many people want to know if it will be safer to do so in the summer months, they said.

“Restrictions in movement, which have begun to ease around the world, hinge in part on how SARS-CoV2 will be affected by a change in season,” said Antonio Paez, a professor at McMaster, and lead author of the study.

Paez and colleagues investigated climate factors in the spread of COVID-19 in several provinces in Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, with more than 270,000 cases.

They combined and analysed data on reported cases of the disease and meteorological information over a period of 30 days that began immediately before a state-of-emergency was declared.

At higher levels of heat and humidity, researchers found that for every percentage increase, there was a 3 per cent decline in the incidence of COVID-19, possibly because warmer temperatures curtail the viability of the virus.

The opposite was true for hours of sunshine: more sun meant greater spread, they said.

The researchers speculate the increase may be related to human behaviour, since compliance with lockdown measures breaks down in sunnier days.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
BJP offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs, wants to destabilise govt: Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs, wants to destabilise govt: Ashok Gehlot
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
Sabarimala board puts freeze on temple opening, Kerala calls for talks
Sabarimala board puts freeze on temple opening, Kerala calls for talks
‘Covid-free’ document in hand, Bengal migrants back to jobs in other states
‘Covid-free’ document in hand, Bengal migrants back to jobs in other states
Rahul Gandhi, ex-US diplomat to discuss impact of Covid-19 crisis tomorrow
Rahul Gandhi, ex-US diplomat to discuss impact of Covid-19 crisis tomorrow
Live| India is not in community transmission: ICMR
Live| India is not in community transmission: ICMR
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In