...
...
Next Story

Craving an indulgent meal? Try out chef Kunal Kapur's creamy Ludhiana-style paneer

This recipe is perfect for evenings when you have guests coming over or simply want to cook an indulgent meal for yourself!

Published on: Jul 15, 2026 12:39 PM IST
By Eshana Saha
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Some weekends call for more than a quick meal. Whether you're hosting friends, looking to surprise your family with a restaurant-style dinner, or simply in the mood to treat yourself to something rich and comforting, cooking an indulgent dish from scratch can be well worth the effort. If you're ready to move beyond everyday dishes and try your hand at an intermediate-level curry, this creamy paneer recipe is one to bookmark.

Read more to check out the full recipe! (Pinterest)
Read more to check out the full recipe! (Pinterest)

Also Read | Craving your mom's homemade meals? Try chef Kunal Kapur's simple home-style aloo gobhi recipe seasoned with nostalgia

Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has shared a recipe for rich, creamy Ludhiana-style paneer that's perfect for those evenings when you're craving an indulgent restaurant-style meal at home. In a YouTube video shared on July 14, the chef walks viewers through the ingredients and step-by-step method to recreate the luxurious North Indian dish with simple pantry staples.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Chef Kunal Kapur is an acclaimed Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, and media personality, best known for serving as a judge and host on the hit reality TV series MasterChef India and Junior MasterChef India. Kapur holds a degree in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Chandigarh and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

dinner partyfood recipes
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home/Lifestyle/Recipe/Craving an indulgent meal? Try out chef Kunal Kapur's creamy Ludhiana-style paneer
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON