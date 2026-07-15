Craving an indulgent meal? Try out chef Kunal Kapur's creamy Ludhiana-style paneer

Some weekends call for more than a quick meal. Whether you're hosting friends, looking to surprise your family with a restaurant-style dinner, or simply in the mood to treat yourself to something rich and comforting, cooking an indulgent dish from scratch can be well worth the effort. If you're ready to move beyond everyday dishes and try your hand at an intermediate-level curry, this creamy paneer recipe is one to bookmark.

Read more to check out the full recipe! (Pinterest)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Craving your mom's homemade meals? Try chef Kunal Kapur's simple home-style aloo gobhi recipe seasoned with nostalgia

Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has shared a recipe for rich, creamy Ludhiana-style paneer that's perfect for those evenings when you're craving an indulgent restaurant-style meal at home. In a YouTube video shared on July 14, the chef walks viewers through the ingredients and step-by-step method to recreate the luxurious North Indian dish with simple pantry staples.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the curry base 2 cups water

6 medium onions, roughly chopped

2-inch piece ginger, roughly chopped

7 to 8 garlic cloves

2 to 3 green chillies, slit

½ cup broken cashews For marinating the paneer 400g paneer

¾ tsp salt For the homemade garam masala 2 black cardamoms

15 to 16 peppercorns

1 large mace (javitri)

2½ tbsp coriander seeds

2 tsp shahi jeera

8 to 10 green cardamoms

5 to 6 cloves For the gravy 1 cup curd (slightly sour, if possible)

4 tbsp butter

2 tsp finely chopped ginger

3 to 4 green chillies, slit

1 cup milk

1 tbsp freshly ground garam masala

Large pinch kasuri methi, crushed

Water, as required

¼ cup fresh cream

Handful of chopped coriander

Pinch of coarsely crushed black pepper Method Boil the vegetables: Add water, onions, ginger, garlic, green chillies and cashews to a pot. Drizzle in a little oil, cover and cook over low heat for about 20 minutes, or until the onions and cashews are soft. Marinate the paneer: Cut the paneer into large cubes or rectangles. Sprinkle with salt, coat evenly and let it rest for 20 to 25 minutes to help it absorb seasoning and soften. Prepare the garam masala: Lightly toast the black cardamom, peppercorns, mace, coriander seeds, shahi jeera, green cardamom and cloves until fragrant without changing their colour. Cool completely, then grind into a fine powder. Drain and rinse the onions: Once the onion mixture is cooked, strain it and discard the cooking water. Rinse the onions under running water to remove excess sweetness. Blend the gravy base: Blend the drained onion mixture with the curd until smooth and creamy. Cook the gravy: Melt the butter in a pan over medium heat without browning it. Add the chopped ginger and slit green chillies, then pour in the blended onion mixture. Season with salt and cook over low heat, partially covered, until the gravy reduces by about half and becomes thick and velvety. Add milk and spices: Stir in the milk, freshly ground garam masala, crushed kasuri methi and a pinch of crushed black pepper. Mix well. Add the paneer: Gently fold in the marinated paneer. If the gravy is too thick, add a splash of water or extra milk to adjust the consistency. Simmer for a few minutes until the paneer is heated through. Finish the curry: Stir in the fresh cream and chopped coriander. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed before switching off the heat. Serve: Serve the Ludhiana-style Cream Paneer hot with laccha paratha, butter naan or plain paratha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the curry base 2 cups water

6 medium onions, roughly chopped

2-inch piece ginger, roughly chopped

7 to 8 garlic cloves

2 to 3 green chillies, slit

½ cup broken cashews For marinating the paneer 400g paneer

¾ tsp salt For the homemade garam masala 2 black cardamoms

15 to 16 peppercorns

1 large mace (javitri)

2½ tbsp coriander seeds

2 tsp shahi jeera

8 to 10 green cardamoms

5 to 6 cloves For the gravy 1 cup curd (slightly sour, if possible)

4 tbsp butter

2 tsp finely chopped ginger

3 to 4 green chillies, slit

1 cup milk

1 tbsp freshly ground garam masala

Large pinch kasuri methi, crushed

Water, as required

¼ cup fresh cream

Handful of chopped coriander

Pinch of coarsely crushed black pepper Method Boil the vegetables: Add water, onions, ginger, garlic, green chillies and cashews to a pot. Drizzle in a little oil, cover and cook over low heat for about 20 minutes, or until the onions and cashews are soft. Marinate the paneer: Cut the paneer into large cubes or rectangles. Sprinkle with salt, coat evenly and let it rest for 20 to 25 minutes to help it absorb seasoning and soften. Prepare the garam masala: Lightly toast the black cardamom, peppercorns, mace, coriander seeds, shahi jeera, green cardamom and cloves until fragrant without changing their colour. Cool completely, then grind into a fine powder. Drain and rinse the onions: Once the onion mixture is cooked, strain it and discard the cooking water. Rinse the onions under running water to remove excess sweetness. Blend the gravy base: Blend the drained onion mixture with the curd until smooth and creamy. Cook the gravy: Melt the butter in a pan over medium heat without browning it. Add the chopped ginger and slit green chillies, then pour in the blended onion mixture. Season with salt and cook over low heat, partially covered, until the gravy reduces by about half and becomes thick and velvety. Add milk and spices: Stir in the milk, freshly ground garam masala, crushed kasuri methi and a pinch of crushed black pepper. Mix well. Add the paneer: Gently fold in the marinated paneer. If the gravy is too thick, add a splash of water or extra milk to adjust the consistency. Simmer for a few minutes until the paneer is heated through. Finish the curry: Stir in the fresh cream and chopped coriander. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed before switching off the heat. Serve: Serve the Ludhiana-style Cream Paneer hot with laccha paratha, butter naan or plain paratha. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Chef Kunal Kapur is an acclaimed Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, and media personality, best known for serving as a judge and host on the hit reality TV series MasterChef India and Junior MasterChef India. Kapur holds a degree in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Chandigarh and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.