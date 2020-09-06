e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lifestyle / Dress up for yourself, reclaim your true identity

Dress up for yourself, reclaim your true identity

lifestyle Updated: Sep 06, 2020 17:47 IST
Guest column - Namrata Joshipura
Guest column - Namrata Joshipura
Hindustan Times
         

As we grapple with how to ‘restore’ normalcy back into our lives we naturally think about how many of life’s fundamental pillars have been taken from us. Socializing – gone, Shopping – why bother?, and work is now – WFH. Each of these daily activities used to come with their own wardrobe imperative, and now absent in our lives we have devolved back into that primordial sludge called sweatpants! If our pre-historic forefathers had a dress code it would likely have been Athleisure.

Now don’t get me wrong since I also love being comfortable – but what have we forsaken? Identity is what we have lost. We have lost that semblance of who we once were pre-Covid. The self-expression that comes with clothing is an essential outlet and it needs to be constantly nurtured. We also know that certain chemicals in the brain such as dopamine and serotonin, both highly linked to mood, get generated when acknowledged by others because of our fashion choices.

Once a week, dress up like you were headed to a fancy dinner
Once a week, dress up like you were headed to a fancy dinner ( Photo: Insta/namratajoshipura )

Now that we are living in our heads more than ever before because that exterior validation is gone, we must be make a deliberate effort to ‘restore’ normalcy. We will one day emerge from this altered reality we are all living but until that day arrives we have to trick our minds into thinking that ‘it is all ok.’ Set a daily positive mindset by getting up and following your daily AM routine – bathe, put on some fresh clothes, look at yourself in the mirror and imagine a day in the not to distant future when you will walk out that door.

Take this opportunity to look through your wardrobe and pull out a piece of clothing that you once bought in a moment of reckless abandon (we have all had retail flings where we have deviated from our safe, predictable dress code). Put on that outfit and think about how in that moment of defiance you are opening the door to a ‘you’ that is full of possibilites for the future.

So, I would implore you to choose an evening once a week and dress up like you were headed to a fancy dinner and put on your fineries. Reclaim who you once where. Zoom a friend, raise a glass and party like its 1999!

top news
Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant an ‘active member of drug syndicate’: NCB
Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant an ‘active member of drug syndicate’: NCB
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
1 killed, several hurt in Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link
1 killed, several hurt in Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In